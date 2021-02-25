Melissa Caddick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : missing Dover Heights woman, Melissa Caddick has Died.

missing Dover Heights woman, Melissa Caddick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

NSW Police Force 1h · Human remains located at a beach on the state’s South Coast at the weekend have been forensically identified as those of missing Dover Heights woman, Melissa Caddick. Last Sunday (21 February 2021), a group of people were walking along Bournda Beach, about 25km south east of Bega, when they located a running shoe containing human remains. Officers from South Coast Police District attended just after 1pm and seized the shoe and remains, which were sent for forensic examinations. Assistance was sought from specialist police attached to the State Crime Command’s Missing Persons Registry and Homicide Squad. Following the examination and analysis by NSW Health Pathology, the remains have been confirmed as belonging to missing woman, Melissa Caddick. The 49-year-old wife and mother was last seen at her Dover Heights home during the evening of Wednesday 11 November 2020. She was reported missing on the Friday (13 November 2020), and detectives from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command established Strike Force Cordillera to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Strike force detectives will continue to conduct inquiries – with the assistance of Missing Persons Registry – into the circumstances surrounding Melissa Caddick’s death. This will include further searches around the Bournda Beach area and along the NSW coastline. Investigators will also prepare a report for the information of the NSW Coroner. 789789 637 Comments 119 Shares Like Comment Share

Source: (1) NSW Police Force – Posts | Facebook

Pejhman Keshvardoust

For the weird conspiracy theorists, limbs are generally likely to do this, especially feet. The ankle joint breaks down and the foot is in a protective shoe, so it then separates and is protected. It can also be buoyant. It then travels and washes up, where it is found.

Let’s not start posting about how the poor woman had a surgeon remove it to go into hiding. You’re just weird and broken inside.

Reece Boothby

Should we be sad?. They’ll never recover the 20 odd mill, her husband and son will live like kings from an offshore bank account…

Tara Edwards

There’s something foul afoot with this one – she chopped her own foot off and fled to Brazil. Husband to follow in a few months