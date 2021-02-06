MELISSA GUTIERREZ Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : MELISSA GUTIERREZ has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
MELISSA GUTIERREZ has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
MELISSA GUTIERREZ, 45, a consumer science teacher at J. FRANK DOBIE HIGH SCHOOL of HOUSTON, TX, has died of COVID. Family reports no underlying health conditions. A student, Noah Torres, describes her as "loving everybody." https://t.co/Q5pQKsSPie
— Remembering Educators Lost to COVID (@CovidTeachers) February 6, 2021
Remembering Educators Lost to COVID @CovidTeachers MELISSA GUTIERREZ, 45, a consumer science teacher at J. FRANK DOBIE HIGH SCHOOL of HOUSTON, TX, has died of COVID. Family reports no underlying health conditions. A student, Noah Torres, describes her as “loving everybody.”
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.