MELISSA GUTIERREZ Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : MELISSA GUTIERREZ has Died.

MELISSA GUTIERREZ has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

MELISSA GUTIERREZ, 45, a consumer science teacher at J. FRANK DOBIE HIGH SCHOOL of HOUSTON, TX, has died of COVID. Family reports no underlying health conditions. A student, Noah Torres, describes her as "loving everybody." https://t.co/Q5pQKsSPie

Remembering Educators Lost to COVID @CovidTeachers MELISSA GUTIERREZ, 45, a consumer science teacher at J. FRANK DOBIE HIGH SCHOOL of HOUSTON, TX, has died of COVID. Family reports no underlying health conditions. A student, Noah Torres, describes her as “loving everybody.”

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.