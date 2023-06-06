Melissa High School Student Chione Mcneil Passes Away, Family Grieves Loss







Chione McNeil, Student at Melissa High School, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chione McNeil, a student at Melissa High School. Chione was a beloved member of her community and brought joy to those around her.

The news of her passing has left her family and friends devastated. They ask for privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chione’s family and friends during this trying time. She will be deeply missed.





