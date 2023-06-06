Melissa High School Student Chione Mcneil Passes Away, Leaving Family in Mourning







Sad News: Chione Mcneil, Melissa High School Student, has Passed Away

The family and friends of Chione Mcneil are mourning the loss of the young Melissa High School student. It is with great sadness that we announce her passing.

Chione was a bright and talented student, loved by her teachers and classmates. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

We ask that you keep Chione’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.





