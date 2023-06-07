Melissa High School Student Chione McNeil Remembered in Obituary, Family Grieves Loss

Chione McNeil Mourned by Family and Melissa High School Community

The Melissa High School community is grieving the loss of Chione McNeil, who passed away recently. Chione was a beloved student who had an infectious smile and a passion for life.

Chione was involved in many activities at Melissa High School, including the debate team, theater, and choir. She was also known for her kindness and generosity towards others. Her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her.

The family of Chione McNeil is devastated by her passing and is asking for privacy during this difficult time. They would like to express their gratitude to the Melissa High School community for their outpouring of love and support.

Chione McNeil will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

