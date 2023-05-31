“Melissa Jimenez journalist”: Who is Melissa Jimenez, the journalist rumored to be dating Fernando Alonso?

Fernando Alonso and Melissa Jimenez: A New Romance in the World of Motorsport

After the F1 2023 Australian Grand Prix, a surprise announcement about Fernando Alonso and Andrea Schlager’s break-up was made on social media. Soon after, rumors began to circulate about a possible new romance between the Formula 1 driver and Melissa Jimenez, a journalist who covers Formula 1 for DAZN. The gossip mill went into overdrive when an image of Alonso with a fan at the gates of the Monaco Oceanographic Institute went viral, revealing Jimenez and her daughter in the background. According to Hola! magazine, the couple has been seeing each other for about two months and have already met each other’s families.

So, who is Melissa Jimenez? She holds a degree in Communications and is fluent in English, French, Italian, Catalan, and Spanish. Jimenez shares Alonso’s love for motorsport as her father, Antonio Jimenez, is the chief engineer of the Aprilia motorcycling team. Her fame, however, stems from her marriage to footballer Marc Bartra, from whom she separated in late 2021, with whom she has three children.

Initially, Jimenez worked for channels such as 25TV and Sky Italia, where she focused on the world of motorbikes. She then made the transition to Spain with Telecinco, where she replaced Lara Alvarez as a reporter in the MotoGP paddock. After two years, she left the show and returned to the circuits in 2022, this time for DAZN to cover Formula 1, which ultimately brought her closer to Fernando Alonso.

It has been reported that the two have already met each other’s families and that Alonso has hit it off with Jimenez’s father. This news has brought joy to many fans of the couple, as they both share a passion for motorsports.

Alonso, who has had a turbulent personal life in the past, seems to have found happiness with Jimenez. The two have been spotted together at several events, including the Monaco Grand Prix, where Jimenez was seen cheering Alonso on from the stands.

The world of motorsports has always been notorious for its glamorous lifestyle, with drivers and their partners often making headlines in the tabloids. However, in the case of Alonso and Jimenez, their love seems to have blossomed out of a mutual passion for the sport.

As the couple continues to make appearances together, fans eagerly await the next chapter in their love story. The world of motorsports may be unpredictable, but the romance between Fernando Alonso and Melissa Jimenez has certainly caught the attention of many.

