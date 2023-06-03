Melissa Roxburgh net worth: Biography of Melissa Roxburgh: Age, Career, Relationships, Net Worth, and Beyond

Melissa Roxburgh Biography | Age, Career, Relationships, Net Worth, and More

Melissa Roxburgh is a Canadian actress who has been making waves in the entertainment industry since her debut in 2011. With her captivating performance and stunning looks, she has won the hearts of many fans worldwide. In this article, we delve into the life of Melissa Roxburgh, from her career to her relationships, net worth, and more.

Early Life and Education

Melissa Roxburgh was born on December 10, 1992, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She grew up in a family of four, including her parents and a younger brother. Her father is a pastor, and her mother is a teacher. Melissa’s parents instilled in her a strong work ethic and a desire to pursue her dreams.

Melissa attended Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, where she studied communications. During her time at university, she became interested in acting and started taking acting classes. She realized that acting was her passion and decided to pursue it as a career.

Career

Melissa Roxburgh’s acting career began in 2011 when she landed a role in the TV series Supernatural. She played the character of Becky Rosen in seven episodes of the show. Her performance in the show was well-received by both fans and critics, and it marked the beginning of her successful career in the entertainment industry.

After her breakthrough role in Supernatural, Melissa went on to star in several other TV shows and movies. Some of her notable roles include playing the character of Holly in Arrow, playing the character of Thea in Valor, and playing the character of Michaela in the hit TV series Manifest.

Melissa’s performance in Manifest has been particularly praised by fans and critics alike. She plays the character of Michaela, a police officer who is on a flight that mysteriously disappears for five years. When the plane returns, Michaela and the other passengers discover that they have been missing for five years, but they have not aged a day. The show has been a huge success, and Melissa’s performance has been one of the highlights of the show.

Relationships

Melissa Roxburgh is a private person when it comes to her personal life, and she has not been very open about her relationships. However, it is known that she has been in a relationship with actor and musician Eric Bilitch since 2015. The couple has been together for over five years, and they often share pictures of each other on social media.

Net Worth

Melissa Roxburgh’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. Her acting career has been very successful, and she has earned a significant amount of money from her roles in TV shows and movies.

In addition to her acting career, Melissa is also a model. She has modeled for several brands and has appeared in several magazines. Her modeling career has also contributed to her net worth.

Conclusion

Melissa Roxburgh is a talented actress who has won the hearts of many fans worldwide. She has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, and her future looks bright. With her stunning looks and captivating performances, she is sure to continue to make waves in the industry for many years to come.

Source Link :Melissa Roxburgh Biography | Age, Career, Relationships, Net Worth, and More/

