Melissa Van Roosmalen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Melissa Van Roosmalen has Died .
Melissa Van Roosmalen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The GLORY family is heartbroken to learn of Melissa Van Roosmalen’s passing and critical injuries sustained to Robin Van Roosmalen in a car accident. We send our deepest condolences to the Van Roosmalen family and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/A1SMuCLMh4
— GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) January 13, 2021
