MelOn Chart Top 20: Two K-Pop Artists Dominate the 2023 Annual MelOn Chart Top 20 So Far

Girl Groups Are Seriously at the Top of the K-Pop Industry Right Now!

The K-Pop industry has seen a surge of girl groups dominating the music charts, and it’s no surprise that they’re taking the industry by storm. As we approach the halfway mark of 2023, there are already some songs that have been trending strongly on the MelOn music charts, giving them a huge chance of being among the top 20 on the end-of-year annual charts. The artists that overwhelmingly own the charts have people talking, and girl groups are at the forefront of this conversation.

NewJeans and IVE Lead the Charge

Out of the 20 songs on the MelOn annual chart, nearly half of them are by just two K-Pop artists: NewJeans and IVE. Four of NewJeans’ songs are in the top ten of the chart, and they’re currently taking each of the top three rankings. IVE also has four songs on the chart, and three of their tracks are in the top ten, which is impressive considering some of them were released a while ago.

Other Notable Artists on the Chart

Other artists on the MelOn annual chart include LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, and (G)I-DLE. The top 20 songs on the chart are:

“Ditto” by NewJeans “OMG” by NewJeans “Hype Boy” by NewJeans “Event Horizon” by Younha “ANTIFRAGILE” by LE SSERAFIM “Attention” by NewJeans “After LIKE” by IVE “Kitsch” by IVE “I Don’t Think That I Like Her” by Charlie Puth “I AM” by IVE “Fighting” by SEVENTEEN’s BSS “Love Dive” by IVE “Candy” by NCT DREAM “VIBE” by Taeyang (ft. Jimin) “Teddy Bear” by STAYC “Nxde” by (G)I-DLE “Love, Maybe” by MeloMance “Every Moment of You” by Sung Sikyung “Flower” by Jisoo “Love Always Run Away” by Lim Youngwoong

The Reaction to the MelOn Annual Chart

People are buzzing about the MelOn annual chart, and it’s interesting to see how it will change (or not) by the end of the year. With girl groups at the top of the K-Pop industry right now, it’s clear that they’re not going anywhere.

The rise of girl groups in the K-Pop industry is not a new phenomenon, but it’s exciting to see them dominating the charts and gaining recognition for their talent and hard work. With their catchy tunes, impressive choreography, and stunning visuals, girl groups are captivating audiences worldwide and carving a space for themselves in the industry.

As we continue to see new girl groups debut and established groups continue to release chart-topping hits, it’s clear that they are here to stay and will continue to make a significant impact on the K-Pop industry for years to come.

News Source : Koreaboo

Source Link :The 2023 Annual MelOn Chart Top 20 So Far Is Totally Owned By Two K-Pop Artists/