Melon Crepe Roll Cake Recipe SEO Keyword: “Melon Crepe Cake”: Recipe for Melon Crepe Roll Cake

Melon Crepe Roll Cake: A Delicious Recipe by Cooking Tree

Melon Crepe Roll Cake is a mouth-watering dessert that makes use of the sweet and fragrant melon. Cooking Tree, a popular online cooking channel, has shared a step-by-step recipe for preparing this delicious dessert. In this article, we will take a closer look at the recipe and learn how to make Melon Crepe Roll Cake.

Ingredients

To make the crepe roll cake, you will need the following ingredients:

3 Eggs

40g Sugar

1g Salt

3g Vanilla extract

150g Cake flour

3g Green tea powder

375g Milk

50g Melted unsalted butter

Melon

150g Heavy cream

45g Sugar

300g Cream cheese

2g Vanilla extract

Instructions

Beat eggs, add sugar, salt, and vanilla extract and mix. Sift the soft flour and green tea powder, add 100g of milk, mix, add all the remaining milk and mix, then add melted unsalted butter and mix. After sieving, rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Put a pan on low heat, grease it with cooking oil, pour in the dough, spread it out, and when bubbles rise, turn it over and cook it a little more. Remove from the pan and cool. Add sugar to fresh cream and whip lightly, then add cold cream cheese and vanilla extract and whip to make cream. Spread the cooled crepe long with the ends overlapping and apply cream. Put the cream thickly on the starting part, put the cut melon on top, then cover it with cream and roll it tightly. Wrap in paper foil and harden in the refrigerator for 3 hours.

Tips

Melon Crepe Roll Cake is a delicious dessert that can be made with a few simple tips in mind. Here are some tips to help you make the perfect Melon Crepe Roll Cake:

Make sure to mix the melon with the cream correctly, as it can have a bitter taste if not done properly. To avoid this, put the flesh in a barrel and put some on top as decoration.

It is best to use a square pan to roll the crepes, as it is much easier to do so.

Melon is in season these days, so it’s sweet and delicious. However, as it is a cake with fresh fruit, it’s better to eat it quickly as it will get watery after a lot of time.

Conclusion

Melon Crepe Roll Cake is a delicious dessert that is perfect for any occasion. With the help of Cooking Tree’s step-by-step recipe, you can easily make this dessert at home. Follow the instructions carefully and use the tips provided to make the perfect Melon Crepe Roll Cake. Enjoy!

