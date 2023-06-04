Melon Crepe Roll Cake Recipe SEO Keyword: “Melon Crepe Cake”: Recipe for Melon Crepe Roll Cake

Melon Crepe Roll Cake: A Delicious Recipe by Cooking Tree
Melon Crepe Roll Cake is a mouth-watering dessert that makes use of the sweet and fragrant melon. Cooking Tree, a popular online cooking channel, has shared a step-by-step recipe for preparing this delicious dessert. In this article, we will take a closer look at the recipe and learn how to make Melon Crepe Roll Cake.
Ingredients
To make the crepe roll cake, you will need the following ingredients:
- 3 Eggs
- 40g Sugar
- 1g Salt
- 3g Vanilla extract
- 150g Cake flour
- 3g Green tea powder
- 375g Milk
- 50g Melted unsalted butter
- Melon
- 150g Heavy cream
- 45g Sugar
- 300g Cream cheese
- 2g Vanilla extract
Instructions
- Beat eggs, add sugar, salt, and vanilla extract and mix.
-
Sift the soft flour and green tea powder, add 100g of milk, mix, add all the remaining milk and mix, then add melted unsalted butter and mix.
-
After sieving, rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
-
Put a pan on low heat, grease it with cooking oil, pour in the dough, spread it out, and when bubbles rise, turn it over and cook it a little more. Remove from the pan and cool.
-
Add sugar to fresh cream and whip lightly, then add cold cream cheese and vanilla extract and whip to make cream.
-
Spread the cooled crepe long with the ends overlapping and apply cream.
-
Put the cream thickly on the starting part, put the cut melon on top, then cover it with cream and roll it tightly.
-
Wrap in paper foil and harden in the refrigerator for 3 hours.
Tips
Melon Crepe Roll Cake is a delicious dessert that can be made with a few simple tips in mind. Here are some tips to help you make the perfect Melon Crepe Roll Cake:
- Make sure to mix the melon with the cream correctly, as it can have a bitter taste if not done properly. To avoid this, put the flesh in a barrel and put some on top as decoration.
-
It is best to use a square pan to roll the crepes, as it is much easier to do so.
-
Melon is in season these days, so it’s sweet and delicious. However, as it is a cake with fresh fruit, it’s better to eat it quickly as it will get watery after a lot of time.
Conclusion
Melon Crepe Roll Cake is a delicious dessert that is perfect for any occasion. With the help of Cooking Tree’s step-by-step recipe, you can easily make this dessert at home. Follow the instructions carefully and use the tips provided to make the perfect Melon Crepe Roll Cake. Enjoy!
- Crepe cake recipe
- Melon flavored desserts
- Dessert recipes with melon
- Fruit-filled cake recipes
- Asian-inspired desserts
News Source : Cooking Tree
Source Link :Melon Crepe Roll Cake Recipe/