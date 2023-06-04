“Melon soup recipe”: A Delectable Breakfast Recipe by Nigel Slater: Melon Soup and Puffed Rice with Cucumber

Melon, Tomato, and Basil Soup: A Refreshing Summer Delight

Summer is a time for light, refreshing meals that keep us cool in the heat. Melon, tomato, and basil soup is a perfect example of a dish that hits the spot on a hot summer’s day. This recipe is easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time, making it a convenient choice for busy days or for entertaining guests.

To start, gather the following ingredients:

500g medium-sized tomatoes

1kg cantaloupe or other orange melon

100ml chilled mineral water

A handful of basil

1 lime

1 tbsp olive oil

100g ice cubes

Begin by halving the tomatoes and scooping out the seeds, then use a grater to reduce them to a coarse purée. Cut the melon in half, discard the seeds, then cut away the skin with a knife. Reduce the melon flesh to a rough purée in a blender. Stir the melon and grated tomato together, then add a little ice-cold mineral water to bring it to a thick soupy consistency. Start with 100ml and adjust as needed.

Next, shred the basil leaves and stir them into the tomato and melon mixture. Season lightly with salt, a squeeze of lime, and a little pepper. Chill the soup thoroughly, making sure it is ice-cold before serving. Just before serving, trickle a little olive oil and a handful of crushed ice over the top for added texture and flavor.

Puffed Rice with Cucumber and Spices: A Crunchy, Flavorful Side Dish

Puffed rice with cucumber and spices is a light, crunchy side dish that works well with a variety of main courses. This recipe is easy to make and can be customized to suit your tastes. The combination of pomegranate, cucumber, and spices makes for a delightful mix of sweet and savory flavors, while the puffed rice adds a satisfying crunch.

To make this dish, you will need:

1 small pomegranate

400g cucumber

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp groundnut oil

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp curry powder

50g whole, skinned almonds

1 x 400g can chickpeas

30g hemp seeds

30g sunflower seeds

30g unsweetened puffed rice

Olive oil

Begin by cracking open the pomegranate and removing the seeds, placing them in a mixing bowl and discarding any white pith. Peel the cucumber lightly, leaving as much color as possible, then cut in half lengthways. Scrape out the seeds and pith, then cut the flesh into small dice. Toss the cucumber and pomegranate together in the mixing bowl.

Next, put the coriander and cumin seeds in a pan and warm them over a gentle heat. Let them cook, moving them around the pan, until they are crisp and fragrant. Transfer the seeds to a mortar and crush them into a fine powder.

In a shallow pan, warm the groundnut oil and then, keeping the heat low, add the crushed cumin and coriander, garam masala, and curry powder, followed by the skinned almonds. Warm the nuts and spices, moving everything around the pan so it doesn’t burn. Drain the chickpeas and stir them into the spices and almonds, along with the hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, and puffed rice.

Finally, tip the warm chickpea mixture into the mixing bowl with the cucumber and pomegranate. Add a trickle of olive oil and toss gently to combine. Serve the dish at room temperature or chilled, depending on your preference.

In conclusion, these two recipes are perfect for summer dining. The melon, tomato, and basil soup provides a refreshing start to a hot day, while the puffed rice with cucumber and spices adds a satisfying crunch to any meal. Both dishes are easy to make and can be customized to suit your tastes, making them a great addition to any summer menu.

