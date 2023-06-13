Melrose Little League Coach Giovanni Aquino Passes Away.

Tragic News: Giovanni Aquino, Melrose Little League Coach, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Giovanni Aquino, a beloved coach of the Melrose Little League team. Giovanni was a dedicated and passionate coach who mentored countless young players, instilling in them a love of the game and a commitment to teamwork.

Giovanni’s impact on the community was immeasurable, and his loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Melrose Little League community during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Giovanni. Your legacy will live on through the countless lives you touched and the memories you created.

