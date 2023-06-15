Member of Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad, Hugh Cooperman from Levittown PA, Passes Away

Hugh Cooperman, Member of Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad in Levittown PA, Passes Away

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Hugh Cooperman, a valued member of the Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Hugh was dedicated to serving his community and providing emergency medical services to those in need.

His commitment to the squad and his patients will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and condolences are with Hugh’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Hugh Cooperman Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad Hugh Cooperman Levittown PA Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad member dies Hugh Cooperman obituary Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad mourns loss of member