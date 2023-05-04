“Memorial cross” : Mother begs for the return of memorial cross commemorating her daughter, who passed away due to a toxic drug overdose.

Grieving Mother Seeks Missing Memorial Cross for Daughter Who Died of Drug Overdose

Lori Wells has been grieving her daughter, Sandra Ferguson, for over a year since her tragic death from a drug overdose. Recently, she experienced another loss connected to her child. Last week, Wells discovered that the wooden cross placed in her daughter’s memory had gone missing from a residential complex near Highway 16 in Prince George, British Columbia. Wells had traveled to Prince George last month to mark the anniversary of her daughter’s death and brought a wooden cross created by Ferguson’s boyfriend, embossed with her daughter’s name and birth and death years, and placed it at the spot where her daughter’s body was found near a bush.

Wells, who lives in the Lower Mainland, was devastated when she learned that the cross had gone missing. She has put out a plea on social media for any information about the cross’s whereabouts and has been asking people in the community if they have any idea where the cross went. She has even offered to pay to have it shipped to her should it be found. Wells says that the cross means everything to her and that she just wants to honor her child, who was a wonderful kid.

Data from the B.C. Coroner’s Service shows that 84 people died of drug toxicity in Prince George last year. Wells says that her daughter began using drugs habitually to relieve her pain after multiple doctors refused to treat her ovarian cyst. She lost her job and most of her friends due to her drug use. She then began using methamphetamine and cocaine under the influence of new friends. Wells says that Sandra loved life so much that she partied with everyone she knew, but some of those people weren’t good for her, so she got into some drugs that she shouldn’t have.

In an email to the CBC, City of Prince George communications manager Julie Rogers said that the city roads staff “definitely did not” remove the cross and that the city does not have any policies on removing roadside memorials. She added that if the cross was on the strata property, the city would not have done anything there.

If the cross is returned, Wells plans to take it home and create a little memorial in her yard. She hopes that whoever took the cross will return it so that she can continue to honor her daughter’s memory. Wells’ story is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of drug addiction on individuals, families, and communities. It highlights the need for more support, resources, and compassion for those struggling with addiction and their loved ones.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :Mom pleads for return of memorial cross honouring late daughter, who died from toxic drug overdose/