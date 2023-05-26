“Memorial Day baby back ribs”: Baby Back Ribs Recipe in Honor of Grandpa Janssen’s Memorial Day

Grilling Tips for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and with the pleasant weather ahead, many people around town will be outside grilling. If you’re planning to fire up the grill this weekend, here are some tips to ensure that your grilling experience is enjoyable and safe.

Prepare Your Grill

Before you start grilling, make sure that your grill is clean and in good condition. Scrub the grates with a wire brush to remove any debris and grease that may have accumulated. Check the gas tank or charcoal supply to make sure that you have enough fuel to last throughout your grilling session. If you’re using a gas grill, check the hoses and connections for leaks.

Marinate Your Meat

Marinating your meat can add flavor and tenderness to your grilled dishes. You can use a store-bought marinade or make your own by mixing herbs, spices, and oil. Make sure that you marinate your meat for at least an hour, or overnight for best results.

Use a Meat Thermometer

The best way to ensure that your meat is cooked to perfection is by using a meat thermometer. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the meat, away from the bone, to check the temperature. For beef, the internal temperature should be 145°F for medium-rare, 160°F for medium, and 170°F for well-done. For chicken, the internal temperature should be 165°F.

Grill Safely

Grilling can be a fun and enjoyable activity, but it can also be dangerous if not done properly. Make sure that your grill is placed on a flat surface, away from any flammable objects. Keep a fire extinguisher nearby in case of emergencies. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling jewelry that can catch fire. Use long-handled utensils to prevent burns.

Try Justin Janssen’s Ribs Recipe

If you’re looking for a delicious recipe to try this Memorial Day weekend, Justin Janssen, husband of Maddie Janssen, has shared his father’s recipe for ribs. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

Baby back ribs

Garlic powder

Luigi’s seasoning (or another meat seasoning of your choice)

Dried thyme

BBQ sauce

Directions:

Season and wrap ribs in foil and bake at 225 degrees for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Let rest for one hour. BBQ on grill to bring back to temperature, brushing with your favorite sauce, until sauce caramelizes. Enjoy!

With these tips, you can have a safe and enjoyable grilling experience this Memorial Day weekend. Happy grilling!

