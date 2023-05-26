“Memorial Day BBQ ideas”: Maximizing Your Memorial Day BBQ Experience

Heading: Memorial Day Weekend Cookout Cuisine

Memorial Day Weekend is a time to remember and honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country. For many, it also marks the unofficial start of summer and the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family for a cookout. If you’re planning a Memorial Day Weekend cookout, here are some tips from Peter Colman with Vermont Salumi and Nina Lesser-Goldsmith with Healthy Living to make the most of your menu.

Heading: Local and Sustainable Ingredients

Supporting local and sustainable food sources is not only good for the environment, but it also supports the local economy and often results in fresher and better-tasting ingredients. Vermont Salumi, a local producer of artisanal cured meats, encourages using locally sourced proteins like beef, pork, and chicken for your cookout. Lesser-Goldsmith, the marketing director at Healthy Living, suggests using seasonal produce from local farmers’ markets to create fresh and delicious sides and salads.

Heading: Grilling Tips

Grilling is a staple of Memorial Day Weekend cookouts, but it can be intimidating for some. Colman recommends using a meat thermometer to ensure that your proteins are cooked to perfection. “It’s important to remember that you don’t have to flip your meat a million times,” he adds. “Allow it to cook on one side until it’s ready to flip.” Lesser-Goldsmith suggests using a grill basket or skewers to cook vegetables and fruit, which can add a tasty and healthy element to your cookout menu.

Heading: Creative Condiments

Condiments can take your cookout cuisine to the next level, and Colman suggests thinking outside the box. “We like to make a spicy mustard with our salami,” he says. “It’s a simple recipe that adds a lot of flavor to your burger or hotdog.” Lesser-Goldsmith suggests making your own salsa or guacamole to serve with tortilla chips or as a topping for grilled meats or vegetables.

Heading: Desserts with a Twist

No cookout is complete without a sweet ending, and both Colman and Lesser-Goldsmith suggest using seasonal fruit to create unique and refreshing desserts. Colman recommends grilling peaches or pineapple and serving them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a delicious and easy dessert. Lesser-Goldsmith suggests making a fruit salad with berries and tropical fruits like mango and papaya for a healthy and colorful dessert option.

Heading: Safety First

While enjoying delicious food and good company, it’s important to remember to practice food safety. Colman reminds us to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold to prevent foodborne illnesses. “If you’re going to be outside for an extended period, make sure you have a cooler with ice to keep your perishable items safe,” he says. Lesser-Goldsmith also suggests having hand sanitizer and disposable gloves on hand for safe food preparation and handling.

Heading: Conclusion

Memorial Day Weekend is a time to remember and honor our heroes, but it’s also a time to enjoy good food and company. By using local and sustainable ingredients, grilling with confidence, getting creative with condiments, incorporating seasonal fruit into desserts, and practicing food safety, you can make the most of your cookout cuisine and create a memorable Memorial Day Weekend celebration.

