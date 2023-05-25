“Memorial Day BBQ Recipe”: “Memorial Day BBQ Recipe: The Vineyard Mom’s Main Dish, Side, and Wine Suggestions”

The Vineyard Mom’s Perfect Memorial Day Cookout Recipes

Memorial Day is a time to gather with friends and family and honor those who have served our country. And what better way to celebrate than with a delicious cookout? The Vineyard Mom, Leslie Dabney, joined us from her backyard in California’s wine country with three recipes that are sure to please.

Salisbury Steak Burger

Who says burgers have to be boring? The Salisbury Steak Burger is a delicious twist on the classic burger that is sure to leave your guests wanting more.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Ground beef

1/2 tsp ground beef bouillon or half of a bouillon cube crumbled

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp each salt and pepper

6 tbsp. Butter

2 large yellow onions sliced thinly

Special Sauce:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp yellow mustard

2 tbsp finely chopped gherkins

2 tsp white sugar

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Instructions:

Combine ground beef, beef bouillon, ketchup, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 tsp of salt and pepper. Use your hands to combine all the ingredients. Divide meat into 6 separate patties. Place burgers on a plate. Combine all the sauce ingredients into a bowl or squeeze bottle. Refrigerate for 20 minutes before using. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium high heat. Add sliced onions and the remaining 1/2 tsp of salt and pepper to the skillet. Cook onions for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden brown. Preheat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium high. Cook burgers approximately 4-5 minutes per side for medium rare (internal temperature of 130-135 degrees) or 5-7 minutes for medium. Warm burger buns on the grill for 2-3 minutes if desired. Top both sides of the bun with the special sauce. Add burger to the bun and top with the onions.

Root Beer Baked Beans

Baked beans are a staple of any cookout, but The Vineyard Mom’s Root Beer Baked Beans take it to the next level. The addition of root beer gives the beans a unique flavor that is sure to be a hit with your guests.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion finely diced

3 cloves of garlic finely minced

3 15 oz cans of pinto beans, drained and rinsed

3 15 oz cans of kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 12 oz. bottles of Root Beer

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

3 tbsp light brown sugar

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees In a large dutch oven, heat extra virgin olive oil on medium high heat. Add onions and saute for 5-6 minutes until browned. Add garlic and saute another minute. Stir in the drained and rinsed beans. Stir into the beans all the remaining ingredients. Bring beans to a boil. Transfer the pot from the stove into the oven. Do not cover the pot! Bake for 45 minutes until the bean mixture has thickened. Serve.

White Wine Mojito

No cookout is complete without a refreshing beverage to wash it all down. The Vineyard Mom’s White Wine Mojito is the perfect drink for a warm summer day.

Ingredients:

1 bottle of dry white wine. Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio

8 oz. of sparkling lemonade

1 lime juiced

1 lime sliced

6-7 mint sprigs cut into pieces

Instructions:

Combine all the ingredients into a pitcher. Serve over ice in large glasses.

These three recipes are sure to make your Memorial Day cookout a hit. Thanks to The Vineyard Mom for sharing her delicious recipes with us!

Memorial Day BBQ recipes Memorial Day wine pairings BBQ main dish ideas Summer side dishes for BBQs Memorial Day entertaining tips

News Source : FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)

Source Link :The Vineyard Mom shares a Memorial Day BBQ main dish recipe, side and wine too!/