“Memorial Day biker rally shooting” today : “Memorial Day Biker Rally in New Mexico Witnessed Rolling Shootouts Between Rival Gangs, Leaving Three Dead and Several Injured”

Memorial Day biker rally in New Mexico turns deadly with “rolling shootouts” between rival gangs leaving three dead and several injured, reports The Savage Nation. today 2023.

Three people have died and five more have been injured following gun battles between rival biker gangs during a Memorial Day rally in Red River, New Mexico. The event was the town’s 41st annual gathering. The shootings have been described as “rolling shootouts” and the incident is believed to be gang-related. Hospitals have been placed on lockdown to prevent retaliatory attacks.

News Source : The Savage Nation

