“Memorial Day Cars For A Cure”: Cars For A Cure: Honoring Memorial Day on May 29th

Memorial Day Cars for a Cure Event

Circle S BBQ in Hudson, Florida is hosting a Memorial Day Cars for a Cure event on Monday, May 29th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This all-makes-and-models car show is a family-friendly event that offers fun activities for everyone. Spectators and kids get to choose the winners, and there will be a bounce house, balloon art, vendors, and delicious barbecue.

Supporting a Good Cause

The event supports the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), which is dedicated to finding a cure for type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. JDRF funds research to improve the lives of people with type 1 diabetes and ultimately find a cure.

The organizers of the event are asking for a suggested donation of $25 for adults, $22.50 for military personnel, and children get in for free. All proceeds will go to JDRF to help support their mission of finding a cure for type 1 diabetes.

All-Makes-and-Models Car Show

The car show is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. From classic cars to modern sports cars, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see some of the most beautiful and unique vehicles in the area.

And if you have a car, truck, or motorcycle that you want to show off, you can register to participate in the event. The registration fee is $20, and all participants will receive a commemorative dash plaque.

Family-Friendly Event

The Memorial Day Cars for a Cure event is a family-friendly event that offers fun activities for everyone. Kids will love the bounce house and balloon art, and there will be plenty of vendors selling food, drinks, and merchandise. And of course, the delicious barbecue from Circle S BBQ will be available for all to enjoy.

The event is an excellent opportunity to spend quality time with your family and friends while supporting a good cause. You can enjoy the beautiful weather, admire the stunning cars, and have fun with your kids.

Conclusion

The Memorial Day Cars for a Cure event is a fantastic opportunity to support a good cause while enjoying a fun-filled day with your family and friends. The all-makes-and-models car show is sure to impress car enthusiasts, and the family-friendly activities will keep everyone entertained. And best of all, you’ll be supporting JDRF and their mission to find a cure for type 1 diabetes. So mark your calendars for May 29th and head over to Circle S BBQ in Hudson for a day of fun, food, and cars!

News Source : New Port Richey, FL Patch

Source Link :May 29 | Memorial Day Cars For A Cure/