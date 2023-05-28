“Memorial Day disrespect”: Michael Chapman’s Take: Memorial Day, the Most Disrespected Holiday of the Year – Salisbury Post

Memorial Day — the most disrespected holiday of the year

In the paper, on the radio, on the TV and all over the internet, you’re seeing things like this: “Happy Memorial Day/Proud to Server Those Who Serve Us,” “This Memorial Day Military Eat Free.”

Or things like Memorial Day sale, buy one get one 50% off. Memorial Day mattress sale. Memorial Day sales event on all new cars. Happy Memorial Day — guide to great sales.

It’s not happy. Ask a mom, dad, brother, sister, spouse or child about how happy they are about the sudden loss of their loved one in war.

It’s not about profit. The next loved one that you lose, let’s set up a concession truck at the funeral to sell snacks, burgers, drinks and maybe a trinket cart and a time share booth. How inappropriate would that be?

It’s not about veterans. Don’t misunderstand — veterans should be honored 364 days a year. There is even a special day for veterans. Let’s give our military lost while in service at least one special day. These men and women who died are not veterans. They died while on active duty.

Memorial Day should only be about remembering and honoring those men and women who lost their lives in service to our country.

I’m not trying to take away your Memorial Day get together or cookout, just take a moment to recognize what this day is about to your guest.

Also, I ask you to do your part to help me stop the disrespect of Memorial Day by these businesses trying to make a buck off the deaths of our fallen military. Call them. Tell them that you are disappointed by their lack of respect and that your family will have to consider not supporting their business.

For all of those Gold Star Families, I thank you.

Michael Chapman is a Gold Star family member

Michael Chapman’s brother, SSG Christopher J. Chapman, was killed in action Feb. 21, 1991.

Remembering the Fallen

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the United States of America. It is a time to honor the sacrifice of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. It is a time to pay tribute to the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country.

The holiday was first observed on May 30, 1868, when flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. It became an official federal holiday in 1971 and is now observed on the last Monday in May.

On this day, we remember the fallen and honor their sacrifice. We pay tribute to the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to our country. We also remember the families of those who have lost loved ones in service. Their sacrifice is immeasurable, and we must never forget their loss.

The Disrespect of Memorial Day

Despite the solemnity of the occasion, Memorial Day has become an opportunity for businesses to promote sales and discounts. It has become a day for barbecues and picnics, a day to mark the beginning of summer. The true meaning of the day has been lost, and this is a disservice to the memory of those who have died in service to our country.

As Michael Chapman points out, it is not about profit or veterans. It is about remembering and honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. It is about recognizing the sacrifice of their families and the impact it has had on their lives.

Remembering the Fallen

So, this Memorial Day, let us take a moment to remember the fallen. Let us honor their sacrifice and pay tribute to their memory. Let us also remember their families and the sacrifices they have made. Let us not forget the true meaning of this day and the importance of honoring those who have died in service to our country.

And let us also do our part to stop the disrespect of Memorial Day. Let us call out businesses that seek to profit from the sacrifice of our fallen military. Let us remind them of the true meaning of this day and the importance of honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

For all of those who have lost loved ones in service, we thank you for your sacrifice. We honor the memory of your loved ones and pledge to never forget their sacrifice.

Memorial Day disrespect Michael Chapman My Turn Honoring fallen soldiers Patriotic holidays Importance of Memorial Day

News Source : Post Opinion

Source Link :My Turn, Michael Chapman: Memorial Day — the most disrespected holiday of the year – Salisbury Post/