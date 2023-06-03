“Memorial Day driving safety”: The onset of the hazardous driving season is signaled by Memorial Day weekend

Summer Driving and Highway Safety

Introduction

Summer is a time for fun and relaxation. People take vacations, visit family and friends, and enjoy outdoor activities. Unfortunately, summer is also a time of increased danger on the roads. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, thousands of highway deaths happen across the nation. In this article, we will discuss the reasons for this increase in accidents and what steps you can take to stay safe on the roads this summer.

Increased Traffic

One of the main reasons for the rise in accidents during the summer is increased traffic on the roads. With more people taking vacations and road trips, there are simply more cars on the highways. This increased traffic leads to more congestion, longer travel times, and greater frustration for drivers. All of these factors can contribute to accidents.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is another major cause of accidents during the summer months. With so many people on the roads, it’s easy to become distracted by cell phones, music, and other distractions. Drivers who are distracted are more likely to swerve, brake suddenly, or fail to see pedestrians or other vehicles. This can lead to serious accidents that can result in injury or death.

Drunk Driving

Drunk driving is always a danger on the roads, but it seems to be more prevalent during the summer months. With more parties, barbecues, and outdoor events, there are more opportunities for people to drink and drive. Unfortunately, drunk driving is a leading cause of accidents and fatalities, especially during the summer.

Bad Weather

While summer weather is generally good, there are still times when bad weather can lead to accidents. Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and high winds can all make driving more difficult and dangerous. If you must travel during bad weather, it’s important to slow down, turn on your headlights, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

Tips for Staying Safe on the Roads

Despite the increased danger on the roads during the summer, there are steps you can take to stay safe. Here are a few tips:

Plan Ahead

Before you hit the road, take some time to plan your route and schedule. This can help you avoid heavy traffic and reduce your stress levels. You should also make sure your vehicle is in good working order, with properly inflated tires and brakes that are in good condition.

Avoid Distractions

It’s important to stay focused on the road when you’re driving. Avoid using your cell phone, texting, or eating while driving. If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over to a safe location first.

Don’t Drink and Drive

If you plan to drink, make sure you have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft. Never get behind the wheel after drinking, even if you only had a few drinks.

Wear Your Seatbelt

Wearing your seatbelt is one of the most effective ways to prevent injury or death in an accident. Make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up before you start driving.

Be Prepared for Bad Weather

If you’re traveling during the summer, be prepared for sudden changes in weather. Keep a flashlight, jumper cables, and a first aid kit in your vehicle. If you’re traveling in areas prone to thunderstorms or tornadoes, consider packing additional emergency supplies.

Conclusion

Summer is a time for fun and relaxation, but it’s also a time of increased danger on the roads. By following these tips and staying alert, you can help reduce your risk of accidents and injuries this summer. Remember, safety should always be your top priority when you’re behind the wheel.

Memorial Day traffic accidents Summer driving hazards Road safety tips for Memorial Day weekend Memorial Day DUI statistics Increased road fatalities during summer months

News Source : https://www.nbc29.com

Source Link :Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the most dangerous driving season/