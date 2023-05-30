“Memorial Day facts”: “Unveiling 5 Surprising Facts about Memorial Day”

Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States, is observed on the last Monday of May to honor and remember the fallen members of the U.S. military who died while serving their country. The holiday has its roots in the aftermath of the American Civil War, which claimed the lives of more than 600,000 service members. Its first national observance, then called Decoration Day, was held on May 30, 1868, when Union veterans decorated war graves with flowers. The practice was already widespread on a local level, with Waterloo, New York, being proclaimed as the holiday’s birthplace. However, women in some Confederate states were decorating graves before the war’s end, and Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, traced its first observance to October 1864.

The holiday was renamed Memorial Day and became a federal holiday in 1971. The day’s purpose is to honor and remember the sacrifices made by the U.S. military members who died while serving their country. The holiday is observed by the National Moment of Remembrance, which encourages all Americans to pause at 3 p.m. for a moment of silence.

Despite its origins and purpose, Memorial Day has become more associated with the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of discounts on anything from mattresses to lawn mowers. AAA forecasted that over 42 million Americans would travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, making it “one for the record books, especially at airports.” The number of air travelers had already hit a pandemic-era high, according to federal officials.

However, for many, Memorial Day remains a personal and somber occasion. Manuel Castañeda Jr., who lost his father, a U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam, in an accident in California while training other Marines in 1966, said, “Memorial Day is very personal.” Castañeda also served in the Marines and Army National Guard, from which he knew men who died in combat. He added that the day is not just about the specials and barbecue but rather a time for reflection and remembrance.

The holiday’s potency has diminished somewhat with the addition of Armistice Day, which marked World War I’s end on November 11, 1918. Armistice Day became a national holiday by 1938 and was renamed Veterans Day in 1954. Memorial Day was changed from every May 30th to the last Monday in May in 1971. The creation of the three-day weekend recognized that Memorial Day had long been transformed into a more generic remembrance of the dead, as well as a day of leisure.

Despite the holiday’s evolving nature, it is essential to remember its origins and purpose. It is a time to honor and remember the sacrifice made by the U.S. military members who died while serving their country. While enjoying the long weekend and the summer festivities, let us take a moment to reflect and remember the fallen. As President Joe Biden said during the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, “we rededicate ourselves to the work for which they gave their lives, and we recommit to supporting the future that generations of servicemembers died for. It’s on all of us to ensure their sacrifice was not in vain.”

