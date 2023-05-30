Memorial Day Special: The Reactions of Everyone to Michael Angelis’ Demise.

Michael Angelis: A Tribute to His Life and Legacy

The news of Michael Angelis’ death on May 30, 2020, was a shock to fans of his work in television and film. Angelis was a beloved British actor and voice artist who lent his talents to many iconic shows over the years, including “Thomas the Tank Engine,” “Auf Wiedersehen, Pet,” and “The Liver Birds.”

Fans Mourn the Loss of a Legend

Many fans took to social media to share their sadness and condolences after hearing of Angelis’ passing. Twitter was flooded with messages from those who grew up listening to his distinctive voice on “Thomas the Tank Engine” or watching him on their favorite television shows.

One fan wrote, “So sad to hear about Michael Angelis. His voice was such a big part of my childhood, and I’ll always remember him as the narrator of ‘Thomas the Tank Engine.’ Rest in peace.” Another tweeted, “Michael Angelis was a true talent and a legend in the industry. He will be deeply missed.”

Colleagues Remember Angelis’ Kindness and Humor

Angelis was also remembered fondly by his colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many of his co-stars and fellow actors spoke of his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor.

“Michael was one of the funniest and most talented people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” said Kevin Whately, who starred alongside Angelis in “Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.” “He had a way of making everyone feel at ease, and his humor was infectious.”

Sue Jenkins, who appeared with Angelis in “The Liver Birds,” added, “Michael was such a warm and caring person. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met. He was a true professional and a joy to work with.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Although Michael Angelis may be gone, his legacy will live on through his work on stage and screen. His distinctive voice will continue to be heard on reruns of “Thomas the Tank Engine” for generations to come, and his performances in beloved television shows and films will remain a testament to his talent and dedication.

As we remember Michael Angelis on this Memorial Day, we honor his life and the impact he had on the entertainment industry and the lives of those who knew and loved him.

