“Memorial Day traffic Virginia” today : Memorial Day Weekend Travelers Alerted To Heavy Traffic and Rain by Virginia State Police

Memorial Day Weekend Travelers Alerted by Virginia State Police of Heavy Traffic and Rain today 2023.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) are urging drivers to exercise caution and plan ahead for their Memorial Day weekend travels, with increased traffic volume and inclement weather predicted. The VSP is emphasising driver safety measures such as eliminating distractions, fastening seat belts and not driving under the influence. The VSP will also participate in the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort initiative, aimed at reducing crashes, fatalities and injuries resulting from impaired driving, speeding and failure to wear seat belts.

News Source : Ezra Hercyk

