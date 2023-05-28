“Memorial Day Veggie Burger Recipe”: A Memorial Day Veggie Burger Recipe that Will Win Your Heart

Quinoa and Black Bean Burgers: A Meatless Option for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and many people are looking forward to a barbecue. However, for those who prefer a meatless option, quinoa and black bean burgers are a great alternative. With their high protein content, black beans provide a meaty texture to the burger, while quinoa adds a nutty flavor and varied texture.

This recipe, which is from the book “Cook What You Have,” uses pantry staples to assemble easy, weeknight meals. The key to making a great quinoa and black bean burger is to improve its texture. To achieve this, the recipe suggests three important steps.

First, only mash the beans coarsely so that the patties do not turn into a smooth paste when combined with other ingredients. Second, incorporate a significant amount of quinoa to vary the texture and add little pops of the nutty, high-protein grain. Finally, pan-fry the patties until browned and crisp to give them a satisfying crunch.

To prevent the patties from falling apart, it’s important not to rinse the beans. The starchy liquid clinging to them helps bind the mixture. Adding an egg and panko breadcrumbs also helps to bind the ingredients together. Chilling the formed patties in the refrigerator for 15 minutes firms them up for easier flipping in the hot skillet.

Flavored with scallions, cumin, and paprika, these vegetarian burgers are terrific sandwiched between buns with your favorite fixings. However, they are also satisfying on their own with a tossed green salad. You can use white, red, or rainbow (tricolor) quinoa, whatever you have on hand. If you purchased pre-rinsed quinoa, there’s no need to rinse and drain it before cooking.

Here is the recipe for Quinoa and Black Bean Burgers:

Ingredients:

⅔ cup quinoa, rinsed and drained

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

15½-ounce can black beans, drained but not rinsed

1 large egg, lightly beaten

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 scallions, finely chopped

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika OR chipotle chili powder

3 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan, stir together the quinoa, a pinch of salt and ⅔ cup water. Bring to a boil over medium-high, then cover, reduce to low, and cook without stirring until the quinoa absorbs the liquid, 13 to 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, then drape a kitchen towel across the pan and re-cover. Let stand for 10 minutes. Fluff the quinoa with a fork, transfer to a small plate and cool to room temperature, stirring once or twice, about 30 minutes. In a large bowl, using a fork or a potato masher, coarsely mash the black beans. Add the quinoa, egg, panko, scallions, cumin, paprika, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper; stir until well combined. Form into six 3-inch patties and place on a large plate. Refrigerate, uncovered, to firm up the patties, about 15 minutes. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high, heat the oil until barely smoking. Add the patties and cook until browned and crisp on the bottoms, about 5 minutes. Using a wide spatula, flip the patties and cook until browned and crisp on the second sides, about another 2 minutes.

Optional garnish: Sliced cheese, sliced tomato, sliced onion, lettuce leaves, sliced pickles, mayonnaise, or a combination.

In conclusion, quinoa and black bean burgers are a great option for those who prefer a meatless Memorial Day barbecue. With their high protein content, varied texture, and nutty flavor, these burgers are a satisfying alternative to traditional beef burgers. Adding your favorite fixings or garnishes will make them even more delicious.

