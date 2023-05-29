“Memorial Day weekend shootings” today : Over Memorial Day weekend, shootings across the United States leave over 16 dead and dozens injured.

Memorial Day weekend shootings leave over 16 dead and numerous injured across the U.S. today 2023.

At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured in a spate of shootings across the United States over the Memorial Day weekend. The gun violence occurred at various locations including beaches, high schools, and motorcycle rallies across eight states. The victims ranged in age from teenagers to those in their 60s. The incidents took place in Chicago, Baltimore, Mesa, Seattle, Red River, Garden Grove, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. Police are still searching for suspects in some cases.

Read Full story : At least 16 dead, dozens injured in shootings across the U.S. over Memorial Day weekend /

News Source : Kalhan Rosenblatt

Memorial Day weekend shootings Gun violence in the U.S. Increase in shooting incidents Public safety concerns Law enforcement response to shootings