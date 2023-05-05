“Memorial for young bear” Today : Orlando holds memorial to remember young bear killed in car accident

Memorial Set Up for Young Bear Killed by Car in Orlando

Residents of College Park, Orlando, set up a memorial for a young bear that was hit by a car and died on April 27, 2023. The bear became a social media sensation when it was spotted in the neighborhood a few days earlier. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) attempted to catch the bear but failed as it continued to move. The FWC said they prefer to give bears the chance to leave on their own. However, some people questioned why tranquilizing darts were not used to relocate the bear. The FWC explained that the method is often too risky as it could cause the bear to fall from a tree and be badly hurt or act erratically while drugged.

The tragic fate of the young bear highlights the importance of coexisting with wildlife. The FWC recommends that residents secure their garbage, remove attractants, and avoid feeding wildlife. Bears are attracted to food sources and can become a nuisance when they learn to associate humans with food. This behavior can lead to conflicts, which usually end up with the bear being relocated or euthanized.

The bear memorial in College Park is a reminder of the need to respect wildlife and their habitat. It also honors the life of the young bear, which was just starting its journey in the wild. The memorial serves as a tribute to the bear’s resilience and adaptability, qualities that are necessary for survival in the wild. It also shows the compassion and empathy of the community towards wildlife, which is essential for coexistence.

The FWC has a Wildlife Alert Hotline that residents can call to report sick or injured wildlife or to ask for advice on how to handle wildlife encounters. The hotline number is 888-404-FWCC (3922). The FWC also provides educational materials on how to coexist with wildlife on their website.

In conclusion, the memorial set up for the young bear killed by a car in Orlando is a poignant reminder of the fragility of wildlife and the need to respect their habitat. It also highlights the importance of coexisting with wildlife and the role that each individual can play in ensuring their survival. By securing their garbage, removing attractants, and avoiding feeding wildlife, residents can help prevent conflicts and promote coexistence. The young bear may have died, but its memory lives on, inspiring us to be better stewards of our environment and the wildlife that inhabits it.

News Source : WESH

Source Link :Memorial honors young bear struck, killed by car in Orlando/