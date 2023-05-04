“Memorial” : Fort Worth park memorializes couple who died in a car accident

Honoring the Legacy of Ben and Meg Arbour: A Community Comes Together

Ben and Meg Arbour were beloved members of the Fort Worth community. Tragically, in November 2020, the couple was killed in a car crash caused by illegal street racing. Almost three years later, their friends and loved ones have come together to honor their legacy in a meaningful way.

With the help of Councilman Jared Williams and other city officials, a bench and street toppers have been created in memory of the couple. The dedication ceremony took place at Summer Creek Neighborhood Park and was attended by family members, friends, and members of the community.

The bench and street sign toppers are a beautiful tribute to Ben and Meg’s lives and their impact on those around them. The street sign toppers were placed on top of the 8600 Burr Oak Lane and 4700 West Risinger Road street signs, where the couple lived.

Councilman Williams spoke about the importance of creating these spaces for continued healing and remembrance. He also presented certificates of recognition to the parents of both Ben and Meg, who attended the ceremony with their grandchildren.

The dedication brought together members of the community who knew and loved the Arborus. Emory Patterson, a minister at Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth, gave a heartfelt prayer, and Michael Goodwin, a close friend of the couple, spoke about their impact on people’s lives.

Ben and Meg were dedicated members of Wedgwood Baptist Church and were married for 18 years. They had four children and were known for their love for each other and their community. Meg was a full-time stay-at-home mom who prided herself on giving her kids a good education. Ben was an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at Weatherford College and held a doctorate from the University of Bristol in England.

The dedication ceremony also brought attention to the issue of illegal street racing in Fort Worth. Jimmy Arbour, Ben’s father, spoke about the need for the city to take action to stop the deadly criminal activity that took his son and daughter-in-law’s lives.

Councilman Williams responded to the call to action, saying that the city is focused on enforcing traffic laws and improving infrastructure to make roads safer. The dedication ceremony was a reminder of the importance of creating safe communities and honoring those who have made a positive impact on our lives.

In conclusion, the memorial for Ben and Meg Arbour was a touching tribute to their lives and their impact on the Fort Worth community. It was a reminder to cherish those we love and to work towards creating safer communities for everyone. We will always remember the Arborus and their legacy of love, kindness, and community.

