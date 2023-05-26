Memorial held for victims of deadly tornado in Udall, Kansas

Udall tornado victim names : Memorial held for victims of deadliest tornado in Kansas history in Udall

In Udalla, Kansas, a memorial was held to commemorate the 68-year anniversary of the deadliest tornado in the state’s history. The event took place at the community building and was attended by local residents. On May 25, 1955, an F-5 tornado devastated Udall, killing over 80 individuals and injuring hundreds more. The evening included a moment of silence and a presentation by author Jim Minick, who wrote “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.” The tragedy occurred at a time when there were no tornado warnings issued by the weather service. The same storm that hit Udall had earlier caused destruction in Texas and Oklahoma, claiming 102 lives and injuring numerous others. Following the devastating tornadoes, the National Weather Service implemented a warning system and the Storm Spotter Training Network.

