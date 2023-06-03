“Memorial Tournament live scores”: Live Scores, Tee Times, TV Schedule: How to Catch Featured Groups in Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament Presented by Workday

The PGA TOUR Heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday has been a fixture on the PGA TOUR since 1976, and this year’s tournament promises to be another exciting event. The tournament is hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village Golf Club in central Ohio.

Round 1 Recap

The tournament got off to a hot start on Thursday, with some of the top players in the world making their presence felt. Collin Morikawa, who won the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village last year, shot a 6-under 66 to take the early lead. He was joined at the top of the leaderboard by Adam Long, who also shot a 6-under 66.

Morikawa and Long were followed closely by a group of players at 5-under, including Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay. Defending champion Jon Rahm got off to a solid start with a 3-under 69, while world No. 1 Dustin Johnson struggled with a 1-over 73.

Round 2 Recap

On Friday, the leaderboard got even more crowded as several players made a move up the standings. Patrick Cantlay had the round of the day, shooting a 7-under 65 to take the lead at 10-under for the tournament. He was followed closely by Collin Morikawa, who shot a 4-under 68 to stay in contention.

However, the biggest story of the day was the play of 18-year-old amateur golfer Akshay Bhatia. Bhatia shot a 3-under 69 to move into a tie for third place at 8-under for the tournament. Bhatia, who turned pro in 2019 but decided to return to the amateur ranks earlier this year, is a rising star in the golf world and is looking to make a name for himself at the Memorial Tournament.

Other notable players on the leaderboard include Jordan Spieth, who shot a 4-under 68 to move into a tie for fifth place at 7-under, and Jon Rahm, who shot a 2-under 70 to stay in contention at 6-under for the tournament.

Round 3 Preview

As the tournament heads into the weekend, the leaderboard is shaping up to be a closely contested battle. Patrick Cantlay will be looking to maintain his lead and win his second Memorial Tournament, while Collin Morikawa will be looking to repeat his victory from last year’s Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village.

Other players to watch include Jordan Spieth, who is looking to continue his resurgence on the PGA TOUR, and Jon Rahm, who is looking to defend his title and solidify his position as one of the top players in the world.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is always a highly anticipated event on the PGA TOUR, and this year’s tournament is no exception. With some of the top players in the world competing on one of the most challenging courses in golf, fans can expect plenty of excitement and drama over the final two rounds.

