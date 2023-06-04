“Memorial Tournament live stream”: Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings for Sunday’s Start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Si Woo Kim Leads The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after Three Rounds

After three rounds of play at the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Si Woo Kim leads the tournament with a score of (-6). The tournament is being held at the Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio, and the fourth round promises to be an exciting event, with several notable pairings and tee times scheduled throughout the day.

Kim’s lead at the top of the leaderboard is shared by Rory McIlroy and David Lipsky, both of whom also have a score of (-6) after three rounds. Kim has been in excellent form throughout the tournament, with consistent rounds of 71-68-71, and will be looking to maintain his lead in the fourth and final round.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour, and the tournament has attracted some of the biggest names in golf. The tournament has a long and illustrious history, and it is considered one of the most challenging events on the PGA Tour circuit.

Fans of the tournament can catch all the action live on TV and online. The tournament is being broadcast on Golf Channel and CBS, and fans can also watch the tournament live on Fubo. For those who want to catch all the action, PGA Tour Live is also available on ESPN+.

The fourth round of the tournament promises to be an exciting event, with several notable pairings and tee times scheduled throughout the day. One of the most exciting pairings is Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim, and David Lipsky, who will be teeing off at 1:35 PM ET. The trio is tied for the lead, and their performance in the fourth round will determine the winner of the tournament.

Other notable pairings include Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and Viktor Hovland, who will be teeing off at 1:15 PM ET. Mark Hubbard, Lee Hodges, and Mark Hubbard will also be teeing off at 1:05 PM ET. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or online.

For those who want to place a bet on the tournament, BetMGM Sportsbook is offering a special promotion for new users. However, it is important to gamble responsibly and seek help if needed. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

In conclusion, the fourth and final round of the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday promises to be an exciting event, with several notable pairings and tee times scheduled throughout the day. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or online, and those who want to place a bet can take advantage of BetMGM Sportsbook’s special promotion.

