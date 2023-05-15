“Memorializing Lives: The Obituary Project”

Remembering the Life and Legacy of John Smith

Early Life and Education

John Smith was born on October 12, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, to William and Mary Smith. He grew up in a loving family and was the youngest of three siblings. From a young age, John showed a keen interest in science and technology, and this passion would shape his life and career.

John attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering in 1972. He went on to pursue a master’s degree in computer science at Stanford University, which he completed in 1974.

Career

After completing his master’s degree, John joined the newly formed Silicon Valley startup, Apple Inc. He was part of the team that developed the Apple II computer, which quickly became a bestseller and helped establish Apple as a major player in the technology industry.

John continued to work at Apple for over a decade, holding various positions including Director of Engineering and Vice President of Product Development. He was instrumental in the development of several iconic products, including the Macintosh computer and the iPod.

In 1991, John left Apple to start his own company, Smith Technologies. The company specialized in developing software and hardware solutions for businesses, and under John’s leadership, it quickly became a leading provider in the industry. Smith Technologies was eventually acquired by a larger company, and John retired in 2010.

Personal Life

John was married to his high school sweetheart, Susan, for 45 years. They had two children, Michael and Jennifer, and four grandchildren. John was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and his family was his greatest source of joy and pride.

In his free time, John enjoyed hiking and exploring the great outdoors. He was an avid photographer and spent many happy hours capturing the beauty of nature through his lens. John was also a passionate advocate for environmental conservation and worked tirelessly to promote sustainability and protect natural resources.

Legacy

John Smith was a visionary and a pioneer in the technology industry. His contributions to the development of computers and software have had a profound impact on the world and have helped shape the course of modern history. John was also a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many through his work, his philanthropy, and his personal relationships.

John’s legacy will live on through his family, his friends, and the countless people who have been inspired and influenced by his work. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Final Thoughts

John Smith was a brilliant and accomplished man who lived a rich and fulfilling life. He leaves behind a legacy of innovation, excellence, and compassion that will continue to inspire and uplift future generations. Rest in peace, John, and thank you for everything you did for us.

