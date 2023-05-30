“Memorializing the Life of Mr. Clarence Earl Latham II: A Homegoing Celebration”

Homegoing Celebration: Remembering the Life of Mr. Clarence Earl Latham II

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, family, friends, and loved ones gathered to celebrate the life of Mr. Clarence Earl Latham II. The homegoing celebration was held at the New Hope Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee, where Mr. Latham had been a devoted member for over 40 years.

Early Life and Legacy

Mr. Latham was born on February 14, 1955, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was the eldest of four siblings and grew up in a loving family. Mr. Latham attended Hamilton High School and later went on to graduate from the University of Memphis with a degree in Business Administration.

Throughout his life, Mr. Latham was known for his kindness, generosity, and dedication to his community. He was a mentor to many young people and was actively involved in several local organizations. Mr. Latham was also a proud member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and served as the president of the Memphis chapter for several years.

A Life of Service

Mr. Latham dedicated his life to serving others. He was a successful businessman and owned several businesses throughout Memphis. However, he never forgot his roots and was always willing to give back to his community. Mr. Latham was a mentor to many young people in Memphis and was known for his dedication to helping others.

He was an active member of the New Hope Baptist Church and served in several leadership roles. He was also involved in several community organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, the NAACP, and the Urban League. Mr. Latham’s commitment to service was recognized by many, and he was honored with numerous awards and accolades throughout his life.

The Homegoing Celebration

The homegoing celebration for Mr. Latham was a beautiful tribute to his life and legacy. The service was filled with music, prayer, and heartfelt words from family and friends. The pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Reverend James L. Netters, delivered the eulogy, and he spoke about Mr. Latham’s commitment to service and his love for his community.

As the service came to a close, family and friends gathered outside to pay their final respects. The sun was setting, and a gentle breeze blew through the trees. It was a peaceful and beautiful moment, and it was clear that Mr. Latham had touched the lives of many.

A Lasting Legacy

Mr. Latham’s legacy will live on through the many lives he touched. His commitment to service and dedication to his community will continue to inspire others for years to come. The homegoing celebration was a fitting tribute to a life well-lived, and Mr. Latham will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

