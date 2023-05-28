Memphis Barbecue Chicken Recipe: “The Ultimate Memphis Barbecue Chicken Recipe You Won’t Want to Miss”

This Memphis Barbecue Chicken is so good it’s the only southern style BBQ recipe you will ever need.

If you are looking for a delicious and authentic southern style BBQ recipe, then look no further than this Memphis Barbecue Chicken. This recipe is incredibly easy to make and will leave your taste buds begging for more. The combination of smoky, sweet, and tangy flavors make it the perfect dish for any barbecue or summer gathering.

Ingredients:

8 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

2 cups of your favorite BBQ sauce

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of smoked paprika

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

2 tablespoons of onion powder

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat (around 375-400 degrees Fahrenheit). In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. Rub the spice mixture onto both sides of the chicken breasts. In a medium-sized bowl, combine the BBQ sauce, apple cider vinegar, and brown sugar. Mix well. Place the chicken on the grill and cook for 5-6 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. During the last few minutes of cooking, brush the chicken with the BBQ sauce mixture on both sides. Once the chicken is fully cooked and coated in the BBQ sauce, remove it from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes before serving.

Tips:

If you don’t have a grill, you can also cook the chicken in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Make sure to let the chicken rest for a few minutes before cutting into it. This will allow the juices to redistribute throughout the meat for a more tender and flavorful result.

You can also add some extra smoky flavor to the chicken by using wood chips on your grill. Simply soak the wood chips in water for 30 minutes, then place them on the grill before adding the chicken.

Conclusion:

This Memphis Barbecue Chicken recipe is the perfect choice for anyone looking for an authentic and delicious southern style BBQ dish. The combination of smoky, sweet, and tangy flavors is sure to please any crowd, and the simple preparation makes it easy to whip up for a summer gathering or weeknight dinner. So fire up your grill and get ready to enjoy the best BBQ chicken you’ve ever tasted!

