“Memphis police brutality” Today : Autopsy reveals Tyre Nichols’ death resulted from head injuries caused by Memphis police beating

Autopsy Reveals Tyre Nichols’ Death as Homicide: Memphis Police Under DOJ Investigation

The autopsy report of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died from blunt force trauma to the head after being violently beaten by Memphis police officers in January, has been released. The report shows that Nichols suffered tearing and rupturing in his brain, cuts, and bruising all over his body, including his neck and torso. A toxicology report also revealed the presence of chemicals associated with marijuana and alcohol use in Nichols’ blood, with his blood alcohol content being 0.049, which is below the legal limit of 0.08 in Tennessee. Nichols required hospitalization after the encounter and died three days later.

The family attorney, Benjamin Crump, released a statement saying that the video of Nichols’ killing “stunned the world, and we are once again stunned to see it put into words by the medical examiner.” The five former Memphis police officers, who are Black, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on February 17 after being indicted on seven counts each, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and official misconduct. The officers were part of the department’s specialized SCORPION unit, launched in 2021 to take on a rise in violent crime in Memphis, which was permanently deactivated shortly after Nichols’ death.

Body camera videos and surveillance footage from Nichols’ arrest were released on January 27, publicly revealing the severity of the beating, and sparking widespread condemnation from residents and police officials. The US Department of Justice is reviewing the Memphis Police Department and separately reviewing specialized units across the US and creating a guide for their use. Last month, the Nichols family filed a federal $550 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis, its police department, and what the suit said were “unqualified, untrained, and unsupervised” officers assigned to the SCORPION unit involved in the encounter with Nichols.

The civil lawsuit, filed by lawyers for Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said the fatal beating was the “direct and foreseeable product of the unconstitutional policies, practices, customs, and deliberate indifference of the City of Memphis” and its police officials. “Those five police officers murdered my son. They beat him to death and they need to be held accountable along with everyone else that has something to do with my son’s murder,” Wells said. The video of Nichols’ killing has renewed national debate on justice in policing and reform, shaking a nation accustomed to videos of police brutality, especially against people of color. It has also spurred protests and vigils in Memphis and other major US cities.

News Source : KRDO

