Memphis Woman Hid Deceased Child for Several Weeks – Sequoia Samuels Remembered in Obituary, Uncovering the Truth

Memphis Woman Concealed Dead Child For Weeks: Sequoia Samuels Obituary

A disturbing incident unfolded in Memphis, Tennessee, as 29-year-old Sequoia Samuels was found to have concealed the dead body of her 5-year-old daughter for several weeks. The tragedy was discovered when police received a call reporting a foul odor emanating from Samuels’ apartment.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found the lifeless body of the young girl wrapped in a blanket and concealed in a storage container. Samuels was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, as well as tampering with evidence.

Reports suggest that Samuels had been living with her daughter’s body for several weeks, with no apparent motive for her actions. The community has been left shocked and saddened by the news, as they come to terms with the tragic loss of a young life.

The obituary of Sequoia Samuels’ daughter has not been released, but the community has come together to mourn her passing and offer support to those affected by this heartbreaking event. May she rest in peace.

