Men Molest, Try to Kidnap JNU Students on a Stroll Inside Campus Premises (Suspect Arrested)

JNU Students Molestation Case : Men Molest, Try to Kidnap JNU Students on a Stroll Inside Campus Premises – Victim names not mentioned

The article reports on incidents of physical assault, molestation, and attempted kidnapping that occurred within the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Two separate complaints were filed by JNU students, and the accused and vehicle were identified in both cases. The article notes that the accused, Abhishek, was not a student at the university, and he was arrested after police reviewed CCTV footage. Following the incidents, JNU tightened security measures, including restricting the entry of outside vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am and requiring residents to produce their identity cards at the entry gate. The article also includes statements from the JNU Students’ Union and the ABVP students’ outfit.

News Source : TN Digital

