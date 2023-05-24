“Menemen recipe”: A Recipe for the Perfect Menemen: Turkish Peppers, Tomatoes, and Eggs | Turkish Cuisine

Menemen vs Shakshuka: Which is the Superior Egg Dish?

Egg dishes have been a staple of breakfast all over the world. One such dish that has gained immense popularity in recent times is shakshuka, a North African egg dish that first conquered Israel, and then brunch menus around the world. However, the lesser-known Turkish version, menemen, is arguably superior due to its unique cooking style and flavour profile.

Menemen is a chunky, tomato-rich stew that is a famous breakfast dish in Turkey. The eggs are stirred into the sauce, rather than simply cooked on top, giving it a unique texture and flavour. According to Yasmin Khan, it derives its name from the Greek menemnos, “meaning to ‘flood’ or ‘overflow’”, which makes sense when you see a pan of menemen with its eggs flooded in juicy, sweet tomatoes, just waiting for you to scrape up with some freshly baked pide ekmek.

The soul of this dish lies in its peppers and tomatoes, with green peppers being the most popular choice in Turkey. However, depending on the region, different varieties of peppers can be used, such as sivri biber pepper, carliston peppers, or bullhorn/romano peppers. To add heat, one can also use green jalapeño or another mild chilli.

The seasoning of menemen is minimal, with just a couple of teaspoons of Turkish red pepper flakes or aleppo pepper, and paprika or hot chilli flakes as a substitute. Oregano and garlic are optional but add to the flavour profile of the dish.

The eggs in menemen are scrambled in the sauce, resulting in a dish more reminiscent of a thick tomato soup than shakshuka. The trick is to keep the eggs as soft and moist as possible, which means the heat should be low, and the pan should be taken off before the eggs are done to your taste. Some recipes call for stirring the eggs, so the white and yolk stay fairly distinct, while others prefer to mix them together.

Oil, either vegetable or olive, is the most common fat used in menemen, with some recipes using butter for extra flavour. The cooking method is crucial in menemen, as the tomatoes need to be cooked down until they create a thick sauce, but not so much that they dry out.

In conclusion, menemen is a delicious and unique egg dish that deserves more recognition. Its rich flavour profile, unique texture, and simple cooking style make it a perfect breakfast dish that can be enjoyed by people all over the world. While shakshuka may have conquered brunch menus around the world, menemen is a true gem that needs to be explored and tasted by everyone.

News Source : Felicity Cloake

Source Link :Turkish peppers, tomatoes and eggs: how to cook the perfect menemen – recipe | Turkish food and drink/