Menemen Recipe: Looking for a Twist to Your Scrambled Eggs? Check Out This Simple Recipe for Turkish-Style Menemen

Don’t You Just Love Eggs for Breakfast? Upgrade Your Scrambled Eggs with Menemen

There’s nothing quite like starting off your day with a wholesome breakfast, and for many of us, that includes eggs. Whether you prefer them poached, boiled, or scrambled, there’s no denying the versatility of this breakfast staple. However, have you ever considered trying a new egg dish that will take your taste buds on a flavourful journey? Look no further than Menemen, a popular Turkish delicacy that will give your regular scrambled eggs an upgrade.

What is Menemen?

Menemen is a Turkish-style egg dish that involves scrambling eggs with a mixture of onions, peppers, tomatoes, and herbs. It is named after a small town in the Izmir Province in western Turkey. Traditional recipes call for sivri biber, a type of green hot pepper common in Turkish cuisine, but you can substitute it with a similar pepper or green capsicum (bell pepper). Aleppo pepper is also commonly used to spice up Menemen, but you can use a combination of black pepper and red chilli flakes (paprika) instead. Some versions of this dish also incorporate mushrooms, cheese, and/or specific types of cold cuts along with the eggs, allowing you to customise it according to your liking.

What is the Difference Between Menemen and Shakshouka?

While both Menemen and Shakshouka feature a base made of tomatoes, onions, and peppers sautéed in olive oil, the method of cooking the eggs and the seasonings used tend to vary. Menemen resembles scrambled eggs, while Shakshouka is more of a poached egg dish with a stew-like consistency. Additionally, cumin is often added to Shakshouka, while it is optional in Menemen.

How to Make Menemen at Home

To make Menemen at home, beat eggs with salt and pepper and keep them ready. In a shallow saucepan or wide-bottomed kadhai, heat oil and sauté chopped onions and green chillies. Then, add chopped and pureed tomatoes, along with red chilli flakes, oregano, and salt. Optional herbs like thyme can also be added. Add the chopped green pepper/capsicum and sauté all the ingredients together. Once the tomatoes soften, pour in the beaten egg mixture and stir lightly to scramble. Garnish the Menemen with parsley and serve hot with bread.

Menemen can be ready in just 15-20 minutes, making it a quick and easy breakfast option that packs a punch of flavour. Try making Menemen at home for your next breakfast and let us know how you like it!

Menemen recipe Turkish-style scrambled eggs Egg breakfast ideas Breakfast recipes Easy egg dishes

News Source : NDTV Food

Source Link :Enjoy Scrambled Eggs? Try The Turkish-Style With This Easy Menemen Recipe/