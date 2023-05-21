Meningitis symptoms: Meningitis: Definition and Indicators

Meningitis: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Meningitis is a serious and contagious disease that affects the membranes (meninges) that cover the brain and spinal cord. It is caused by certain bacteria, viruses, or fungi in the body, and requires immediate medical attention as it can be deadly. In this article, we will discuss the causes, symptoms, and treatment of meningitis.

Causes of Meningitis:

According to experts, cases of meningitis caused by viruses are the most frequent, however, those caused by bacteria or fungi are the most serious. The main bacteria that cause meningitis are Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus), Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus), Haemophilus influenzae, and Streptococcus agalactiae (group B strep). The risk of contracting the disease is higher for newborns or infants, as well as for those with previous pathologies such as HIV. Those who have not completed the recommended schedule of vaccination are also at higher risk.

Symptoms of Meningitis:

Although the symptoms of meningitis can vary depending on the cause and when it is diagnosed, the most frequent symptoms are:

– High fever

– Headache

– Stiff neck

– Nausea and vomiting

– Sensitivity to light

– Confusion or altered mental state

– Rash (in some cases)

In babies, a key symptom for detecting the disease is having the fontanela -the soft region on the baby’s head- bulging.

Treatment of Meningitis:

Anyone who presents symptoms of meningitis should go immediately to the hospital, as it is a disease that can cause death in 24 hours. The delay in the supply of the antibiotic treatment also increases the risk of permanent brain damage. In the case of this disease, experts insist on focusing on prevention. Since the advent of vaccines against pneumococcus, serogroup C meningococcus, and Haemophilus Influenzae type b, the incidence of meningitis has been significantly reduced. In addition, the vaccine against the meningococcus B is now part of the systematic calendars of Spain, which is in line with the objectives set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Conclusion:

Meningitis is a serious disease that can be deadly if not treated promptly. It is caused by certain bacteria, viruses, or fungi in the body, and requires immediate medical attention. The main bacteria that cause meningitis are Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus), Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus), Haemophilus influenzae, and Streptococcus agalactiae (group B strep). The symptoms of meningitis can vary depending on the cause and when it is diagnosed, but the most frequent symptoms are high fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea and vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion or altered mental state, and rash (in some cases). Anyone who presents symptoms of meningitis should go immediately to the hospital, and prevention through vaccination is essential in reducing the incidence of the disease.

