menopause guidance : Menopause guidance from the University of Arts London omits the term ‘women’

The University of Arts London (UAL) has come under fire for omitting the word “woman” from almost every part of its policies on menopause and parental leave. This revelation was made in a report published by Policy Exchange, a right-of-centre think tank, which asked people to submit evidence of gender-identity beliefs being adopted in the public domain.

UAL’s policies use the terms “pregnant person” and “expectant parent”, or simply “person” and “people”, throughout. The one mention of “women” is justified by the university as having been used because it refers to another organisation’s survey that used this term in its research.

The decision to omit the word “woman” has been criticised by some as an example of political correctness gone too far. Critics argue that the policies are unnecessarily confusing and that they risk undermining the rights of women.

However, supporters of UAL’s policies argue that they are a necessary step towards creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all students and staff, regardless of their gender identity.

So, what is the truth behind UAL’s decision to omit the word “woman” from its policies on menopause and parental leave? Is this a case of political correctness gone too far, or is it a necessary step towards creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all students and staff?

The answer to this question is not a simple one. On the one hand, it is clear that UAL’s decision to omit the word “woman” from its policies is intended to be inclusive and welcoming to all students and staff, regardless of their gender identity. This is an important goal, and one that should be supported by all who care about creating a more equal and fair society.

On the other hand, it is also clear that the decision to omit the word “woman” from UAL’s policies has caused concern among some people, who worry that this could undermine the rights of women. These concerns are not unfounded, and it is important to take them seriously.

So, what can be done to address these concerns while still promoting inclusivity and equality for all? One possible solution is for UAL to be more explicit in its policies about the rights of women, and to ensure that these rights are protected even as the university seeks to be more inclusive and welcoming to all students and staff.

For example, UAL could make it clear in its policies that while it is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students and staff, it also recognises the unique needs and experiences of women, particularly when it comes to issues such as menopause and parental leave.

Furthermore, UAL could work with women’s rights organisations to ensure that its policies are informed by the latest research and best practices in this area. This would help to ensure that the university’s policies are not only inclusive and welcoming, but also effective in promoting the rights and wellbeing of all students and staff, including women.

In conclusion, the decision by UAL to omit the word “woman” from its policies on menopause and parental leave is a complex and controversial issue. While it is important to promote inclusivity and equality for all students and staff, it is also important to ensure that the unique needs and experiences of women are not overlooked or undermined.

By being more explicit in its policies about the rights of women and working with women’s rights organisations to ensure that its policies are informed by the latest research and best practices, UAL can strike a balance between promoting inclusivity and equality for all, while also protecting the rights and wellbeing of women.

News Source : Nicola Woolcock

Source Link :University of Arts London writes ‘women’ out of menopause guidance/