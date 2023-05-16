“Mental Health Champion Award”: Terry Sallis from Newton’s Integrated Treatment Services Earns Mental Health Champion Award – Newton Daily News

Terry Sallis: A Mental Health Champion Who Found Inspiration in Boxing

Terry Sallis is a man who admires champions, especially boxers. The executive director of Integrated Treatment Services (ITS) in Newton decorates his office walls with posters and pictures of boxing legends like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. He finds inspiration in their resilience and dedication to their profession. Sallis may see reflections of his life in Ali’s, who had to overcome several obstacles to gain notoriety. Similarly, Sallis has overcome his past life of drugs and crime to become an exemplary mental health advocate and help people struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

Sallis’s work and dedication to the field of mental health have not gone unnoticed. He was recently honored with the Mental Health Champion Award by the Iowa Mental Health Counselors Association (IMHCA) for his outstanding contributions to mental health advocacy. The award recognizes mental health counselors or advocates who dedicate time and effort to advocate for individuals with mental health conditions as well as advocacy for furthering the field of mental health counseling.

Courtney Ackerson, past president of IMHCA, said that Sallis was chosen as the winner of the Mental Health Champion Award out of a total of five nominees from across Iowa. Ackerson said, “Nominees were Iowa mental health counselors or mental health advocates who dedicate time and effort to advocate for individuals with mental health conditions as well as advocacy for furthering the field of mental health counseling. This can be through their individual or public or professional efforts.”

Unfortunately, Sallis was sick with pneumonia and could not attend the ceremony. Kimberly Zantingh, director of mental health at ITS, accepted the award on his behalf. Zantingh was also the person who nominated Sallis and shared his background as an ex-offender turned social worker.

In the nomination form, Zantingh wrote that Sallis turned his past life of drugs and crime around when he got out of prison in 2000. He earned an associate of arts degree from DMACC, a bachelor’s degree from Grandview, and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Iowa in 2008. All the while, he worked internships at Powell Chemical Dependency Center and Spectrum Services, worked for Capstone, and created ITS in Newton with his wife Karen. Zantingh said ITS “continues to be a beacon for the community” by providing substance abuse and mental health services.

ITS has received the Jasper County Best Mental Health Award multiple times and continues to provide client-focused services over the past 17 years. In addition to its community services, ITS is also known for organizing the annual Carnival in the Park, a free family-friendly event that takes place after the state fair at Aurora Park in Newton. Sallis regularly partners with Montana Mike’s to provide food. This year will mark the carnival’s 10-year anniversary.

The event continues to grow, and Sallis recently established Carnival in the Park as a nonprofit and wants to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever. ITS is also hosting a golf tournament fundraiser for the carnival this year on July 13 at Westwood Golf Course to commemorate Karen Sallis, who died in February.

Between his work organizing an annual community event and his efforts to help people at their most vulnerable, Zantingh believes Sallis is deserving of the award. She said Sallis has been “a positive role model and mentor for countless young men and women of all races and creeds in Newton and Waterloo.”

For Sallis, the award affirms the work he is doing in the community is helpful. As a former offender, Sallis has more empathy for individuals whose addictions or mental health issues have caused problems in their lives. Some people, he said, are in need of support and need an environment to foster that.

ITS emphasizes recovery above all else. The organization is currently in the works of establishing a recovery house that will allow individuals to get stabilized and back on their feet. ITS also provides substance abuse counseling, treatment plans, and comprehensive evaluations, in addition to OWI classes.

Sallis is motivated by his community that embraced him and gave him the chance to help people who are struggling with afflictions no different than the ones he overcame many years ago. In a society that sometimes criminalizes individuals with mental health issues or addictions, Sallis wants to help.

“This community has given me so much,” Sallis said. “This community has allowed me to sit down and get connected with me. It allowed me to measure myself, measure my abilities and capabilities, and it allowed me to work on my best me. I didn’t always have that mindset.”

Sallis is proud of what ITS has accomplished, and he is thankful for the award. But he is quick to point out he does not help the community to earn trophies or certificates. He prides himself and his employees for meeting clients where they are at. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to the job. Every client is different.

“We do everything we can for clients so they can move forward in their lives without the kickstand,” Sallis said. “The kickstand holds up the bike so it doesn’t fall. But once you kick the kickstand up, you better learn how to ride. That’s what we do best.”

