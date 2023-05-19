Mental health charity deregistered: Mental health charity deregistered for months due to government email mistake

Frontiers of Hope Director Struggles with Government Department

Michael Hempseed is the director of Frontiers of Hope, a company that supports individuals struggling with depression and aims to reduce New Zealand’s high suicide rates. However, his business hit a roadblock when it was abruptly removed from the Companies Register due to a simple error.

A Nightmare to Fix

Hempseed was required to update his company’s details, including its address. He sent an email with all the necessary information, but unbeknownst to him, the email vanished into thin air. The critical email was never received, and his company was removed from the Companies Register.

It took five months of Hempseed’s time and effort to get his company restored. He expressed his frustration, stating that a two-minute phone call could have easily addressed the issue but instead wasted his time and those he was trying to help.

Government Department’s Incompetence

Hempseed was outraged by the government department’s response, stating that it was a stunning level of incompetence. He believes that even a small organization wouldn’t make such a mistake, let alone a major government department like MBIE.

The agency apologized for the error and for causing distress. MBIE claimed that the email didn’t get through because its attachments were too large, but Hempseed refuted this, saying that his email was only 10.2 megabytes, well within MBIE’s mailbox limit of 20 megabytes.

MBIE Changes its Systems

When Newshub started asking questions, MBIE initiated a review and changed its systems. The agency has increased the email limit on the info@MBIE.govt.nz mailbox from 20MB to 100MB.

However, Hempseed wonders if there are other emails that didn’t get through. MBIE claims to be “not aware” of any other emails with similar issues.

Lost Time and Missed Opportunities

The most testing part of the ordeal for Hempseed was the hours he spent trying to get his company restored. He believes that if he hadn’t wasted so much time, he could have set up new services and interventions to help dozens of people struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Overall, the situation highlights the importance of reliable communication and the impact that government department errors can have on small businesses and the people they aim to help.

