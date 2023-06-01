“Mental Health Check for Kids”: 7 Signs That Indicate Your Child May Need a Mental Health Assessment

Teens and Mental Health: When to Seek Professional Help

As the youth mental health crisis continues to affect the United States, parents are often unaware of when their teens need a mental health evaluation. Mental health issues can manifest in various ways, and detecting them early is crucial in ensuring that teens receive timely and appropriate interventions. Dr. Courtney Cinko, the Medical Director of Emergency Psychiatry at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, has identified seven top reasons why parents should consider having their teens evaluated.

Isolation and Withdrawal

If your teen is always isolating themselves and avoiding contact with family members, it could be a sign of depression, anxiety, or other mental health conditions. Teens who prefer to stay in their room and avoid social interactions may also be struggling with issues such as bullying, social anxiety, or trauma.

Loss of Interest in Activities

Parents should take note if their child is withdrawing from activities they once loved, failing to replace them, or coming up with excuses not to attend. This behavior can be indicative of depression or other mental health problems.

Overwhelmed and Struggling

If your teen is frequently overwhelmed and feels like “life is too much to handle,” it could mean that they need mental health help. This feeling can stem from various sources, such as school, family problems, or relationship issues.

Intense and Frequent Arguments

Teens tend to express their opinions more as they grow and mature. However, if they argue about even small things or if parents feel like they are “walking on eggshells,” it is time to talk to a mental health professional.

Difficulty Meeting Demands

If parents notice that their teen is struggling to meet school and social demands, it could be a sign that they need mental health help. This issue may be new or growing, and parents should not ignore it, as it could lead to more severe problems down the line.

Personality and Behavioral Changes

While some personality and behavioral changes are normal for teenagers, they can also be a sign of underlying mental health issues. For example, your teen may be struggling with depression or anxiety if they start to exhibit changes in behavior and personality.

Parental Intuition

Parents should trust their intuition when it comes to their teens’ mental health. If they feel that something is off, it is essential to seek professional help. Ignoring a gut feeling can lead to worsening symptoms, prolonged struggle, and even suicide.

If parents notice any of these signs in their teens, the first stop for an evaluation should be with their pediatrician. After an assessment, parents can then receive a referral for professional psychiatric or psychological help. Getting help early can make a significant difference in a teen’s life, and parents should not hesitate to take action when they suspect their child needs help.

In conclusion, parents must pay attention to their teens’ emotional and behavioral changes, which can be signs of underlying mental health issues. Seeking professional help at the earliest sign of concern can prevent these issues from spiraling out of control and lead to a happier and healthier life for their teens.

News Source : Terry DeMio

Source Link :How do I know if my kid needs a mental health check? See these 7 signs/