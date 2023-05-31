“mental health conversations”: Conversations about mental health sparked by Rosalynn Carter’s diagnosis

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Diagnosed with Dementia

The Carter Center has announced that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia. Despite the diagnosis, Mrs. Carter continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones. The 95-year-old Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. She has urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health.

Dementia is a cognitive, not mental health issue, but one-in-ten older Americans will battle it in their lives, including one-third of people 90 years old and above, as Mrs. Carter is. Mrs. Carter was a lifelong champion for mental health care and support for caregivers. She helped shepherd the Mental Health Act through U.S. Congress in 1979 and founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers in her hometown of Plains, Georgia, which provides support and resources to those caring for a loved one.

Mrs. Carter also advocated for the successful passage of Georgia’s 2022 Mental Health Parity Act, which requires insurance companies to cover mental healthcare the same way they cover physical healthcare. However, there is currently no cure for dementia, and patients often do not receive the coverage they need from Medicare and insurance plans. Mrs. Carter’s diagnosis could change that. “That may stimulate the powers that be, the government agencies that are responsible for advancing the research and paying for – covering some of the medications – maybe it takes someone of her stature to really move the needle,” said Dr. Frank K. Jones with Morehouse School of Medicine.

The Carter Center and the RCI want people to focus on their own health, and on what they can do for caregivers. “What I would encourage everybody to do is to think about that caregiver in your life and offer to do something to support them,” said Dr. Jennifer Olsen, CEO of the Rosalynn Carter Institute. “Not ask them ‘what can I do to support you’ because that gives the caregiver an assignment they have to come up with something they ask you to do. Offer to go to the grocery store, offer to cut the grass, offer to sit with the person that that person is caring for. I think that’s what’s critical.”

The Center would not comment any further on Mrs. Carter’s condition or diagnosis but said the timing of the announcement was meant to prompt other families to have conversations about their own mental health, and willingness to seek treatment and support. “Whatever spurs a conversation in this day in age is incredibly important and that is something that Mrs. Carter always wanted for mental health,” said Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center. “Many people, especially after COVID have experienced mental health crisis in their family and among friends, and so it was an important educational moment for us. And it happens to be mental health awareness month and so timing was really based on what the family knew she would want to do to bring attention to the issue.”

In conclusion, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia. Despite the diagnosis, she continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones. Mrs. Carter has been a lifelong champion for mental health care and support for caregivers. Her diagnosis could change the way patients with dementia receive healthcare coverage from Medicare and insurance plans. The Carter Center and the RCI want people to focus on their own health and what they can do to support caregivers. The timing of the announcement was meant to prompt other families to have conversations about their own mental health and willingness to seek treatment and support.

Mental Health Awareness Stigma Surrounding Mental Illness Importance of Seeking Help for Mental Health First Lady’s Role in Mental Health Advocacy Impact of Mental Health on Families and Communities

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

Source Link :Rosalynn Carter’s diagnosis sparks mental health conversations/