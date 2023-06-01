Mental Health Education for Teachers in Florida: Teachers in Florida being trained to assist students facing mental health issues

Florida Schools Offer Youth Mental Health First Aid Course for Teachers and Staff

The mental well-being of students has been a concern for many years, and the pandemic has only worsened the situation. To address this issue, Florida has now made it mandatory for all school staff to take the Youth Mental Health First Aid Course. The course aims to teach teachers and staff how to identify signs of mental health issues in students and how to provide appropriate support.

The six-hour course follows a five-step action plan under the acronym “Algee.” The steps include assessing the risk of suicide or harm, listening non-judgmentally, giving reassurance and information, encouraging appropriate professional help, and encouraging self-help and other support strategies. The course is not just for teachers and staff but is open to parents, family members, caregivers, neighbors, and others concerned about the well-being of young people.

Dawn Perez, a teacher at Martinez Middle School, has been working at the school for over 20 years. After taking the course, she knew immediately when she needed to help a struggling student. She also learned that she must have honest conversations with her students. This includes asking direct questions such as, “Are you going to hurt yourself? Are you going to commit suicide?”

Rachel Cimino, a 6th grader at Martinez Middle School, says that help for students is needed. This past school year has been challenging, especially when communicating with people over text messages. Rachel emphasizes the importance of being careful about what we say to others, as even a joke can hurt someone’s feelings.

Licensed clinical social worker Katey Bellwood is a trainer for the “Youth Mental Health First Aid Course,” which is now required for all Hillsborough County school staff. This even includes cafeteria workers and bus drivers. There are 140 schools in Hillsborough County with therapists on campus and nine contracted community-based agencies where a student can get help, even if they don’t have insurance.

“We can either assist those students in receiving the services they need at the school, through the school-based staff, or perhaps providing a community referral for that young person,” said Katey. “Through our district’s mental health plan, we have a team of six mental health clinicians. And we work to reduce any barriers that that student may be experiencing to receiving mental health services.”

If you are worried your child will fall through the cracks, experts say don’t give up. “I would say never stop advocating for your child. You are their fiercest and best advocate, and the school staff is here to help,” said Katey.

The Youth Mental Health First Aid Course is an excellent initiative that can help students struggling with mental health issues. By providing teachers and staff with the necessary tools and knowledge, they can better identify and support students in need. Parents and other concerned individuals can also take the course to learn how to provide support and advocate for young people’s mental health. It is a step in the right direction towards creating a safe and healthy learning environment for all students.

News Source : ABC Action News Tampa Bay (WFTS)

Source Link :Florida teachers learning how to help students with mental illness challenges/