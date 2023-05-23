“Mental health treatment”: After undergoing mental health treatment, Justice Bernstein returns to work in-person.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein Resumes In-Person Work After Depression Treatment

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein will return to in-person work on the high court this week after seeking treatment for “situational depression.” The 48-year-old justice expressed gratitude to colleagues, family, and friends for their support and understanding during his leave of absence.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Bernstein thanked those who helped him during his time of need. He also emphasized the importance of breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

“It is my sincere hope that by talking about these issues in the open, free from any needless stigma, we can move closer to a day when anyone struggling can avail themselves of the same quality care I was blessed to receive,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein, a Democrat, was elected as Michigan’s first blind justice in 2014 and won another eight-year term in November 2020. His re-election helped Democrats maintain a 4-3 majority on the nonpartisan court.

In January, Bernstein publicly apologized to fellow Justice Kyra Harris Bolden for criticizing her decision to hire a clerk who had served time in prison for firing shots at police during a robbery. Bernstein’s comments were widely criticized, and he later apologized for any harm he may have caused.

Bernstein’s return to the court comes at a time when mental health issues are increasingly being discussed in public. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in depression and anxiety, and many people are seeking help for their mental health.

Bernstein’s decision to seek treatment for his depression sends an important message to others who may be struggling with mental health issues. By speaking openly about his experiences, he is helping to break down the stigma that often surrounds mental illness.

Bernstein’s return to the court will also be welcomed by his colleagues and the people of Michigan. As a highly respected jurist, he has played an important role in shaping the state’s legal landscape and upholding the rule of law.

In conclusion, Justice Richard Bernstein’s return to the Michigan Supreme Court is a positive development for the court and the people of Michigan. His willingness to seek treatment for his depression and speak openly about his experiences sends an important message about the importance of mental health and breaking down the stigma that often surrounds it. We wish him all the best as he resumes his important work on the high court.

News Source : Beth LeBlanc

Source Link :Justice Bernstein resumes in-person work after mental health treatment/