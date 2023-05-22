“mental health treatment center George Floyd Square”: Mental Health Treatment Center Set to Open at George Floyd Square

People Incorporated to Open Mental Health Home Near George Floyd Square

Amidst a statewide mental health crisis, People Incorporated, the state’s largest nonprofit provider of mental health services, has announced plans to open a 13-bed home near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis to treat people recovering from mental health emergencies. The home, located at 3633 Chicago Ave., will provide round-the-clock supervision and care for people who have suffered a mental crisis and require more therapy and other support before returning home.

Relieving Pressure on Twin Cities-Area Hospitals

The newly opened mental health center, located a block from George Floyd Square, is expected to relieve pressure on Twin Cities-area hospital emergency departments that have become overwhelmed by patients suffering mental health crises. The home is also part of a broader effort by mental health providers to help patients make the difficult transition back to their jobs and communities after being discharged from hospitals and acute psychiatric wards.

A Hybrid Model of Care

The home in south Minneapolis will be unusual in that it will provide a mix of short-term crisis stabilization services and longer-term treatment. The hybrid model of care enables people who have stabilized after a mental health crisis to transfer directly to treatment in the same facility. That way, patients can receive uninterrupted care for several months without having to move or find a new treatment provider on their own, officials said.

Providing a Safe Place to Heal

Statewide, there are nearly 70 similar step-down facilities that provide round-the-clock supervision and intensive mental health treatment for limited periods, typically 30 to 90 days. Patients seeking care at these facilities, which range from 10 to 16 beds, typically need a higher level of care than outpatient therapy — and often are transitioning out of hospitals or county jails. The facilities, known as intensive residential treatment services, or IRTS programs, are designed to ease a person’s transition back to everyday life.

“You don’t want to discharge people into nothing [after a hospital stay], and facilities like this are a really important part of the mental health system,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI). “It gives people a place to heal when they’re not fully ready to go home.”

Attracting Patients with Uninterrupted Care

People Incorporated already offers this blend of crisis and intensive treatment at facilities in St. Paul, Chaska, and elsewhere in Minneapolis. Patients who stay longer for intensive treatment can learn skills that will help them manage their distress and avoid future crises.

“Now, as soon as that crisis has stabilized, [patients] can literally walk across the hall to a different room and start their treatment experience,” said Jill Wiedemann-West, chief executive of People Incorporated. “And for a lot of folks, this is very attractive because once you feel safe in a place, it’s hard to get excited about starting something new.”

Continuing Mental Health Treatment

Jennifer DeCubellis, chief executive of Hennepin Healthcare, said the public hospital system put the south Minneapolis home up for sale a year ago, on the condition that the property would continue to be operated as a mental health treatment center. People Incorporated was chosen in part because of its ability to provide a broader array of wraparound services for patients, she said. The home has been vacant since last July largely because of staffing shortages.

“It is a better ecosystem of seamless care,” DeCubellis said. “Our teams got it started, they got it built, and they absolutely demonstrated the need in the community. Now, People Incorporated is going to take it to that next level.”

Conclusion

The mental health crisis in Minnesota has become a growing concern, and the opening of a new mental health treatment center by People Incorporated provides some relief. The center will provide patients with a safe place to heal and continue their mental health treatment, and will relieve pressure on Twin Cities-area hospitals. With a hybrid model of care, patients can receive uninterrupted care for several months without having to move or find a new treatment provider on their own. The center is an important part of the mental health system, providing patients with the care and support they need to transition back to their jobs and communities after being discharged from hospitals and acute psychiatric wards.

News Source : Chris Serres

Source Link :Steps from George Floyd Square, a mental health treatment center will open/