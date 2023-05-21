“Mental health treatment for elderly”: The Tasering incident of a 95-year-old Cooma woman raises concerns about mental health care.

Language and Violence: The Cooma Incident

Recently, a violent incident occurred in Cooma, leaving residents stunned and a family devastated. However, what is equally concerning is the language used to describe the incident, which seems to deflect attention from the violence itself. It is crucial to understand the impact of language on how we perceive and respond to violence.

The Cooma Incident

The Cooma Incident involved a man who allegedly attacked his partner and her family with a knife, resulting in serious injuries. The man was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple offences, including attempted murder. The incident has left the community in shock and disbelief, with many struggling to comprehend how such a violent act could occur.

The Impact of Language

However, what is equally concerning is the language used to describe the incident. Inappropriate language has been used to describe the man’s actions, which deflects attention from the violence itself. For example, some media outlets have referred to the incident as a “domestic dispute” or a “family feud,” which downplays the severity of the violence and suggests that it was a personal matter between individuals.

Similarly, some reports have focused on the man’s background and previous behaviour, using language that suggests that the incident was somehow predictable or understandable. For example, some reports have referred to the man as a “troubled individual” or a “man with a history of violence.” While it is important to understand the factors that contribute to violence, such language can also be used to excuse or justify the man’s actions, rather than holding him accountable for his behaviour.

The Importance of Language in Responding to Violence

The language used to describe the Cooma Incident is not unique. In fact, it is a common pattern in how we respond to violence, particularly violence against women. We often use language that minimises or trivialises the violence, focusing on the perpetrator’s motives or background rather than the harm caused to the victim and their loved ones.

This language has significant impacts on how we respond to violence. When we downplay the severity of an incident or suggest that it was somehow understandable, we send a message that violence is acceptable or excusable in certain circumstances. This can undermine efforts to prevent violence and support victims, as it suggests that violence is an inevitable part of life rather than a serious social problem that requires urgent action.

The Need for Accountability

In responding to the Cooma Incident, it is crucial that we use language that holds the perpetrator accountable for their actions and acknowledges the harm caused to the victim and their loved ones. This means using language that accurately describes the violence and its impact, rather than deflecting attention or excusing the perpetrator’s behaviour.

It is also important to recognise that violence is never acceptable, regardless of the circumstances or the individual involved. While it is important to understand the factors that contribute to violence, this should not be used to excuse or justify harmful behaviour. Rather, we need to focus on addressing the root causes of violence and supporting victims to prevent future incidents from occurring.

Conclusion

The Cooma Incident highlights the importance of language in how we respond to violence. By using language that accurately describes the violence and holds the perpetrator accountable, we can send a clear message that violence is never acceptable. This is crucial in preventing future incidents and supporting victims of violence.

Elderly abuse in policing Mental health and policing Police use of excessive force Tasering of vulnerable populations Accountability in policing

News Source : The Canberra Times

Source Link :Police Tasering of 95-year-old Cooma woman poses mental health treatment questions | The Canberra Times/