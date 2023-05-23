mental health treatment: Justice Bernstein resumes in-person work following mental health treatment

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein Returns to In-Person Duties After Undergoing Mental Health Treatment

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein made headlines earlier this year when he announced that he would be undergoing short-term mental health treatment outside of the state. The Justice had been working remotely on active cases while seeking treatment for situational depression. However, Justice Bernstein has now returned to the Hall of Justice to resume his in-person duties as a Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court.

In April, Justice Bernstein announced that he would be participating in short-term mental health treatment, which meant that he would miss the Supreme Court’s oral argument special session. He had been working remotely on active cases during this time. In a statement, Justice Bernstein expressed his appreciation for the support he received while seeking treatment for situational depression. He hoped that by talking about his experience, he could help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

“Serving on the Michigan Supreme Court is the honor of my life, and I am humbled each day by the opportunity to serve with colleagues committed to upholding the rule of law. I want to thank them for the grace, patience, and compassion they have each shown me these past several weeks, and I look forward to our continued service together.”

This is not the first time that Justice Bernstein has participated in Supreme Court business remotely. He worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 while staying in Dubai following the cancellation of a trip to Israel after that country closed its borders.

Justice Bernstein’s decision to seek treatment for situational depression is an important reminder that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of their status or position. Mental health issues are not a sign of weakness, and seeking help is a sign of strength. By talking openly about his experience, Justice Bernstein is helping to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encouraging others to seek help when they need it.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health around the world. Isolation, economic uncertainty, and fear of illness have all contributed to increased stress and anxiety. It is important that we continue to prioritize mental health and provide access to quality care for those who need it. Justice Bernstein’s decision to seek treatment and his openness about his experience is an important step in this direction.

The legal profession can be particularly challenging when it comes to mental health. The pressures of the job, long hours, and high stakes can all contribute to stress and burnout. However, there are steps that can be taken to promote mental health and well-being in the legal profession. Law firms and legal organizations can provide resources and support for mental health, including access to counseling and mental health services. They can also encourage a culture of openness and support, where individuals feel comfortable seeking help when they need it.

Justice Bernstein’s return to in-person duties is not only a significant step for his own mental health but also an important reminder of the importance of mental health in the legal profession and beyond. By continuing to prioritize mental health and well-being, we can help ensure that individuals can thrive both personally and professionally.

News Source : WXYZ 7 Action News Detroit

Source Link :Justice Bernstein returns to work in person after mental health treatment/